Treasury Stock and Directors' Shareholdings

LONDON AND ASSOCIATED PROPERTIES PLC

London, December 24

24 December 2018

London & Associated Properties PLC (“the Company”):

Treasury Stock and Directors’ Shareholdings

On 21 December 2018 the Company was notified by the trustee of the HMRC approved Share Incentive Plan (SIP) of the purchase of 1,593 ordinary shares out of treasury at 26.00 pence per share (being the last stock exchange closing mid – price on 20 December 2018).  These shares were purchased on behalf of the Company’s directors and employees with cash accumulated from dividends and will be distributed to members of the SIP as Dividend Shares.

Directors receiving shares and new beneficial holding totals are as follows-

                                ADDITIONAL                NEW TOTAL                  % OF ISSUED

                                  SHARES                     HOLDING                         SHARES

Directors-  

J A Heller                         245                         1,867,841                            2.19%

A K Thapar                      307                          121,074                              0.14%

Following the issue of Treasury shares, J A Heller and his family had an interest in 48,080,511 shares in the company representing 56.35% of the issued share capital net of Treasury shares.

The Company now holds 218,197 shares in Treasury and has 85,324,514 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares). This figure of 85,324,514 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact:

Anil Thapar

Company Secretary

London & Associated Properties PLC

Tel: 020 7415 5000

Treasury Stock and Directors' Shareholdings

