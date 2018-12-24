WISeKey announces execution of definitive agreement to sell the Quovadis SSL/TLS, PKI technology business for US$45 million to DigiCert

ZUG, Switzerland - December 24, 2018 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd (SIX: WIHN) (OTCQX: WIKYY), a leading Swiss cybersecurity and IoT company, announced today that it has executed a definitive agreement with DigiCert, the leading global provider of TLS/SSL, IoT and other PKI solutions, to sell the QuoVadis SSL/TLS, PKI technology business at a purchase price of US$45 million. The transaction is expected to close in Q1 2019, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including applicable regulatory approvals. The transaction is not subject to any financing condition.

Under the terms of the transaction, WISeKey will retain the ISTANA Platform used to secure, among other things, the connected car industry, as part of its offering in the Internet of Things market, together with its latest blockchain technology. Subject to completing the transaction, WISeKey and DigiCert intend to explore a partnership with respect to common opportunities in the Internet of Things market, using their combined products to enhance mutual offerings.

DigiCert is committed to continue operating the QuoVadis business as an EU Qualified Trusted Service Provider and plans to add its world-class technology to further strengthen the QuoVadis European presence. DigiCert's European customers will continue to benefit from best-in-class security technology that conforms to European data privacy and other regulatory standards.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. is serving as the exclusive financial advisor to WISeKey and Homburger AG is serving as lead legal counsel to WISeKey.

About DigiCert

DigiCert, is the world's leading provider of scalable PKI and SSL solutions for identity and encryption. The most innovative companies, including the Global 2000, choose DigiCert for its expertise in identity and encryption for web servers and Internet of Things devices. DigiCert supports TLS/SSL and other digital certificates for PKI deployments at any scale through its certificate lifecycle management platform, CertCentral®. The company is recognized for its enterprise-grade management platform, fast and knowledgeable customer support, and market-leading security solutions. For the latest DigiCert news and updates, visit digicert.com or follow @digicert.

About WISeKey

WISeKey (SIX: WIHN) (OTCQX: WIKYY), is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems with a patented process. WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

