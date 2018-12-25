Financial Gravity Adds Strategic Development Expert to Board of Directors

ALLEN, Texas, Dec. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial Gravity Companies, Inc. (OTCQB: FGCO) (“Financial Gravity” or the “Company”), a Fractional Family Office®, announced the addition of Ms. Debbie Buckner to the Company’s Board of Directors.

Ms. Buckner is an integration and execution expert, with significant experience implementing top-level strategic initiatives. Notably, from 2005 to 2015 Ms. Buckner worked for Crossmark, a sales and marketing services company in the consumer goods and services industry. In her most recent role at Crossmark, Ms. Buckner served as Vice President of Operations and was responsible for training & development, support services, and client operations. In that senior role, Ms. Buckner led the company’s Learning Management System implementation for 30,000 field-based employees, as well as several other key initiatives having direct P&L impact.

Financial Gravity’s Chief Executive Officer, John Pollock, stated, “Financial Gravity uses a structure called the Entrepreneurial Operating System (EOS®) to manage the strategic development of our business.” He continued, “Debbie is an EOS® expert, and her Integrator skillset will serve as an additional layer of accountability for both me as our Visionary and also for our Board.”

Ms. Buckner stated, “My passion as an EOS® Integrator is helping organizations with visionary leaders implement key ideas and execute an operating plan through focus, discipline and accountability. Adding my operational knowledge to the Board of Directors is an exciting opportunity.”

Ms. Buckner holds a BS in Business Administration and a Master of Business Administration, both from Dallas Baptist University. She also serves as Financial Gravity’s Chief Operating Officer.

About Financial Gravity Companies, Inc.

Financial Gravity Companies, Inc., is an innovative Fractional Family Office® providing integrated tax, business, and financial solutions to small business owners and high net-worth individuals. Services are focused on helping clients realize personal and professional goals while building wealth, most often through potential tax savings, lowered costs, and efficiency improvements. Through its partner network consisting of trained and certified financial advisors, tax professionals and independent sales agents, the Company currently provides its products and services nationwide. For more information, visit www.financialgravity.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of them, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in the press release should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect Financial Gravity’s business and Financial Gravity undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

