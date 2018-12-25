Larson Electronics Releases 300 kVA Buck and Boost 3-Phase Energy Efficient Transformer

KEMP, Texas, Dec. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting and power equipment sectors, announced the release of a buck and boost 3-phase energy efficient transformer that is suitable for outdoor or indoor use. This unit has a transformer rating of 300 kVA and is capable of handling at least 300 amps per phase at 415V.

The MT-BBT-3P-460Y.266-300KVA-506Y.292-N3R-CU energy efficient 3-phase buck and boost transformer from Larson Electronics is a sturdy unit made of non-aging, cold-rolled silicon steel laminations designed from state-of-the-art technology. This unit requires less cooling due to lower heat emissions and has a standard NEMA Type 3R enclosure that can be floor mounted. This IP24-rated unit features 220˚C insulation with a 150˚C temperature rise.

This transformer features precision cut copper winding to help improve performance and a core specially coated to prevent moisture that is electrically balanced to minimize axial forces during short circuit events. This unit comes with integrated floor brackets making installation fast and easy with outward facing floor installation holes for easy access via power tools.

