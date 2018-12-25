25/12/2018 04:00:00

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Files Class Action Suit Against Imperva, Inc.

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it has filed a class action complaint in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware on behalf of holders of Imperva, Inc. (“Imperva”) (NasdaqGS: IMPV) common stock in connection with the proposed acquisition of Imperva by affiliates of Thoma Bravo, LLC (“Thoma Bravo”) announced on October 10, 2018 (the “Complaint”).  The Complaint, which alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 against Imperva and its Board of Directors (the “Board”), is captioned Scarantino v. Imperva, Inc., Case No. 1:18-cv-01913 (D. Del.).

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact plaintiff’s counsel, Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra at Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., 300 Delaware Avenue, Suite 1220, Wilmington, DE 19801, by telephone at (888) 969-4242, by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com, or at https://rigrodskylong.com/contact-us/

On October 10, 2018, Imperva entered into an agreement and plan of merger (the “Merger Agreement”) with Thoma Bravo.  Pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement, shareholders of Imperva will receive $55.75 in cash for each share of Imperva stock they own (the “Proposed Transaction”).

Among other things, the Complaint alleges that, in an attempt to secure shareholder support for the Proposed Transaction, defendants issued materially incomplete disclosures in a proxy statement (the “Proxy Statement”) filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.  The Complaint alleges that the Proxy Statement omits material information with respect to, among other things, Imperva’s financial projections and the analyses performed by Imperva’s financial advisor.  The Complaint seeks injunctive and equitable relief and damages on behalf of holders of Imperva common stock. 

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 22, 2019.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  Any member of the proposed class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

RL Logo.jpg

