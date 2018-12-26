26/12/2018 15:30:00

Bridgeline Digital to Report Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended September 30th, 2018

BURLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), The Digital Engagement Company™, announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2018 on Friday, December 28, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. ET. On that day, Ari Kahn, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, and Carole Tyner, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, plan to host a live conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the financial results. A replay will be available for one week following the live call.

The details of the conference call and replay are as follows:

What: Bridgeline Digital Fourth Quarter 2018 Conference Call
When: Friday, December 28, 2018
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
Live Call: (877) 837-3910, domestic
  (973) 796-5077, international
Replay: (855) 859-2056
  (404) 537-3406
Conference ID: 3681918

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, The Digital Engagement Company™, helps customers maximize the performance of their full digital experience from websites and intranets to eCommerce experiences. Bridgeline’s Unbound platform (formerly iAPPS) is a Digital Experience Platform that deeply integrates Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics (Insights) with the goal of assisting marketers to deliver exceptional digital experiences that attract, engage, nurture and convert their customers across all channels. Headquartered in Burlington, Mass., Bridgeline has thousands of quality customers that range from small- and medium-sized organizations to Fortune 1000 companies. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com or call (800) 603-9936.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

All statements included in this press release, other than statements or characterizations of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by us, all of which are subject to change. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, the impact of the weakness in the U.S. and international economies on our business, our inability to manage our future growth effectively or profitably, fluctuations in our revenue and quarterly results, our license renewal rate, the impact of competition and our ability to maintain margins or market share, the limited market for our common stock, the volatility of the market price of our common stock, the ability to maintain our listing on the NASDAQ Capital Market, the ability to raise capital, the performance of our products, our ability to respond to rapidly evolving technology and customer requirements, our ability to protect our proprietary technology, the security of our software, our dependence on our management team and key personnel, our ability to hire and retain future key personnel, or our ability to maintain an effective system of internal controls as well as other risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Any of such risks could cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

For more information

please contact:

 
Carole Tyner

Bridgeline Digital, Inc.

Chief Financial Officer
781.497.3020

ctyner@bridgeline.com

