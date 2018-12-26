26/12/2018 13:50:00

DEADLINE TODAY: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Bank OZK and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Bank OZK (“Bank OZK” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: OZK) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between February 19, 2016 and October 18, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before December 26, 2018.                                   

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Bank OZK did not have appropriate internal controls to review and assess risk in place. Due to the inadequacy of the Company’s controls, its loans faced an increased risk of loss. In fact, a portion of Bank OZK’s substandard loans were known to be likely to face charge-offs. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Bank OZK, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

