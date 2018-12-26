26/12/2018 13:40:00

DEADLINE TODAY: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against McKesson Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against McKesson Corporation (“McKesson” or “the Company”) (NYSE: MCK) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between October 24, 2013 and January 25, 2017, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before December 26, 2018.                          

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. McKesson colluded with other companies in the market to fix the price of generic drugs. This collusion violated federal antitrust laws. McKesson’s revenues throughout the class period were in part the result of illegal activities and were therefore unsustainable. The Company also failed to maintain effective controls on financial reporting. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about McKesson, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

