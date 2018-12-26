26/12/2018 21:20:00

INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against XPO Logistics, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against XPO Logistics, Inc. (“XPO” or “the Company”) (NYSE: XPO) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between February 26, 2014 and December 12, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before February 12, 2019.           

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. XPO’s M&A strategy, which it promoted in the market as a highly lucrative area of growth, had created only minor gains. At the same time, the Company employed improper accounting methods to hide its financial condition. These accounting tricks included misreporting bad debts and utilizing aggressive amortization assumptions. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about XPO, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

Schall Firm Logo 2.jpg

