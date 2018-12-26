26/12/2018 19:15:00

INVESTOR NOTICE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Marriott International, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Marriott International, Inc. (“Marriott” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: MAR) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between November 9, 2016 and November 29, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before January 30, 2019.           

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Marriott failed to properly secure the Starwood reservation system, which stored the personal data of customers. The data of 500 million customers was exposed due to this failure, including more sensitive information of at least 327 million individuals exposed to potential bad actors. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Marriott, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

