26/12/2018 15:09:00

KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP:  Final Deadline Reminder for FITBIT, INC. Investors – FIT

Related content
24 Dec - 
7-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the..
24 Dec - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC ..
23 Dec - 
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions o..

RADNOR, Pa., Dec. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:  FIT) (“Fitbit”) investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of purchasers of Fitbit securities between August 2, 2016 and January 30, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

FINAL DEADLINE REMINDER:

 Fitbitinvestors may, no later than December 31, 2018, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this action please visit:  www.ktmc.com/fitbit-2018-securities-class-action.

According to the complaint, Fitbit claims to be a technology company focused on health-related devices. Fitbit’s products purportedly include wearable devices – health and fitness trackers and smartwatches – that enable users to view data about their daily activity, exercise, and sleep, in real-time.

The Class Period commences on August 2, 2016, when Fitbit issued a press release entitled “Fitbit Reports $587M Q216 Revenue, $0.03 GAAP EPS/$0.12 Non-GAAP EPS, and Confirms Revenue and Profit Guidance for FY16.”

According to the complaint, on November 2, 2016, Fitbit issued a press release announcing its third quarter 2016 financial results. In the press release, Fitbit disclosed that it was lowering its full year 2016 revenue guidance to “between $2.320 billion and $2.345 billion,” down from the previously announced “$2.5 to $2.6 billion.” Following this news, Fitbit’s share price fell $4.30 per share, or 33.6%, to close at $8.51 per share on November 3, 2016.

Then, on January 30, 2017, Fitbit issued a press release announcing its preliminary fourth quarter 2016 financial results. In the press release, Fitbit disclosed that it expected fourth quarter of 2016 revenue to be in the range of $572 million to $580 million, rather than its previously announced guidance range of $725 million to $750 million. Fitbit also disclosed expected annual revenue growth of approximately 17%, rather than the previously announced forecast of 25% to 26%. Following this news, Fitbit’s share price fell $1.15 per share, or 16%, to close at $6.06 per share on January 30, 2017.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants failed to disclose that: (1) Fitbit was struggling to transition its mission and differentiate itself from Apple Inc. and other competitors; (2) as such, Fitbit was experiencing increased competition; (3) as a result, demand and sell-through for Fitbit’s existing and new products were being negatively impacted; (4) as a result, Fitbit’s sales and financial results were weakening, and growth was slowing; (5) Fitbit’s financial guidance was overstated; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, the defendants’ statements during the Class Period about Fitbit’s business, operations, financial results and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Investors who wish to discuss their legal rights or interests with respect to this securities fraud class action are encouraged to contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check (James Maro, Jr., Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (888) 299 – 7706 or (610) 667 – 7706, or via e-mail at info@ktmc.com.

Fitbit investors may, no later than December 31, 2018, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation.  In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member’s claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class.  Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.  Returning any form or communicating with any counsel is not necessary to participate or share in any recovery achieved in this case.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world.  The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars).  The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

James Maro, Jr., Esq.

Adrienne Bell, Esq.

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

(888) 299-7706

(610) 667-7706

info@ktmc.com

KTMC-Logo_RGB.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

15:09 FIT
KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP:  Final Deadline Reminder for FITBIT, INC. Investors – FIT
24 Dec FIT
7-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Fitbit, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
24 Dec FIT
SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Fitbit, Inc. (FIT) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline - January 2, 2019
23 Dec APOG
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of APOG, IGCC, NKTR and FIT
23 Dec FIT
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Bank OZK, Fitbit, India Globalization, and Aphria and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
21 Dec HON
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: JT HON DY FIT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
20 Dec FIT
FIT CLASS ACTION ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Fitbit, Inc.; Important Deadline – FIT
20 Dec FIT
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for IGCC, FIT and RYAAY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
19 Dec TX
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of OZK, DY, IGCC, FIT and TX
19 Dec FIT
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Bank OZK, Fitbit, India Globalization, and Aphria and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
BrainStorm Expands Manufacturing of NurOwn® for Phase 2 Progressive MS Trial
2
Diet Doc Explains Why Intermittent Fasting is Best Option To Prevent Weight Gain After The Holidays
3
Larson Electronics Releases 300 kVA Buck and Boost 3-Phase Energy Efficient Transformer
4
Uptick Newswire Hosts CellCube Energy Storage Systems Inc. to Discuss its Spinout Entity V23 Resources Corporation and Project Growth in 2019
5
CytoDyn Names Nitya G. Ray, Ph.D. as Chief Technology Officer

Related stock quotes

Fitbit Inc Class A 4.625 0.1% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

17:05
JANUARY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Altice USA, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
17:00
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of HON, ALGN, and SYF
17:00
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of GS, PPDF, and LOMA
16:44
Gulf Island Announces Favorable Federal Court Ruling in Navy Bid Protest
16:09
National Car Donation Charity Kars4Kids Sees Year-end Donation Surge
15:30
Bridgeline Digital to Report Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended September 30th, 2018
15:25
JANUARY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Edison International and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
15:20
ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Nova Lifestyle, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
15:15
JANUARY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against McDermott International, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
26 December 2018 17:26:58
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181220.2 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-12-26 18:26:58 - 2018-12-26 17:26:58 - 1000 - Website: OKAY