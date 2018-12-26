26/12/2018 18:08:00

LandStar Inc Renews Jane Street Capital LLC

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LandStar, Inc. (OTCPK: LDSR) (“LandStar” or the “Company”), the parent company of Data443™ Risk Mitigation, Inc. (“Data443”), a leading data security and privacy company, announced more customer contract renewals for its ARALOC™ Board Management platform. Jane Street Capital, LLC which trades trillions of dollars a year renewed its agreement to utilize the ARALOC™ Board Management platform to secure its most critical information. 

Founded in 2000, Jane Street Capital is a quantitative trading firm that operates around the clock and around the globe – averaging over $13 billion in traded equites daily. With a unique focus on technology, Jane Street Capital Global Market Making and Institutional Services are core to its operations.

Jason Remillard, Chief Executive Officer of LandStar and founder of Data443™, commented, “Jane Street Capital has been an important long-time user of ARALOC’s Board Management Software.  Securing, distributing and protecting some of the companies’ most sensitive information while leveraging all components of the product set is something we are most proud of.”

ARALOC™ Board Management Software protects and controls access to sensitive board materials while providing the very best user experience available for board members. It allows users to distribute board materials easily and securely to members using custom branded and configured applications for iPad, iPhone, Android, PC and Mac. Utilizing native AES-256 level of encryption and enabling organizations to store information anywhere — cloud, on-premise or hybrid deployments — and reach their users with critical and time sensitive information automatically.

Being Microsoft Azure cloud native, the platform has delivered 100% uptime for the past 5 years while delivering new experiences for Corporate Secretaries and Board Members and continues to surpass all requirements of security and risk management reviews that it has been subjected to.

About LandStar, Inc.

LandStar, Inc. (OTCPK: LDSR), through its wholly owned subsidiary DATA443™ Risk Mitigation, Inc., enables secure data – across local devices, network, cloud, and databases – at rest and in flight. ClassiDocs™, the company’s award-winning data classification and governance technology, supports CCPA, LGPD and GDPR compliance. The market leading ARALOC™ platform is a highly secure, cloud-based platform for the management, protection and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices, which protects an organization’s confidential content and intellectual property assets from leakage — malicious or accidental — without impacting collaboration between all stakeholders. The WordPress GDPR Framework enables organizations of all sizes to comply with the GDPR and other privacy frameworks. ClassiDocs™ for Blockchain provides an active implementation for the Ripple XRP that protects blockchain transactions from inadvertent disclosure and data leaks. For more information, please visit https://www.data443.com

Forward-Looking Statements 

The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “project,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “pursuant,” “target,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding LandStar’s plans, objectives, future opportunities for LandStar’s services, future financial performance and operating results and any other statements regarding LandStar’s future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial conditions, assumptions or future events or performance that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond LandStar’s control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the operations of LandStar; results of litigation, settlements and investigations; actions by third parties, including governmental agencies; volatility in customer spending; global economic conditions; ability to hire and retain personnel; loss of, or reduction in business with, key customers; difficulty with growth and in integrating acquisitions; product liability; cybersecurity risk; and, anti-takeover measures in our charter documents.

Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements is contained, from time-to-time, in LandStar’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and postings on the OTC Markets news and information website. LandStar undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement.

Data443™, ClassiDocs™, ARALOC™ are registered trademarks of Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc.

All product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, trademarks and brands does not imply endorsement.

All other trademarks cited herein are the property of their respective owners.

