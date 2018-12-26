26/12/2018 22:00:00

Larson Electronics Releases 240D/120V 3-Phase Power Distribution Substation

KEMP, Texas, Dec. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting and power equipment sectors, announced the release of a 3-phase power distribution substation that allows operators to safely tap into and distribute 240V AC power from generators and direct grid power to operate equipment on 240D/120V three phase. This unit features 30 L6-30R receptacles for 240V 3-phase equipment that are equipped with weatherproof covers.

The MGP-1X800A.240D.3P-2X400A.240D.3P-30X30A.2P portable power distribution substation allows operators the ability to provide line-in cable connections to the primary 240V 3-phase, 800-amp, non-fused NEMA 3R rated disconnect. The primary side supplies 240V 3-phase power to two, 400-amp 240D/120V 3-phase main panels, each with 15, 30-amp breakers protecting 15, 30-amp L6-30R 250V receptacles. Suitable applications for this distribution station include indoor and outdoor use in places such as construction sites, for plant maintenance and turnarounds, in shipyards and more.

Larson Electronics’ power distribution substation features a transformer and load assembly that is mounted on a 3/16” thick carbon steel mounting platform and a load center/distribution assembly that is mounted on 2” x 2” x 1/8” square carbon steel tubing frame. This unit comes equipped with forklift skid pockets, a top located tool tray, polyurethane casters that lock, and a lifting eyelet located on the top. This transformer is grounded to the frame and comes equipped with a grounding lug.

About Larson Electronics LLC: 

Larson Electronics LLC 

is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

