Legum & Norman Hosts Donation Drive for Local Humane Societies

Ocean City, MD, Dec. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legum & Norman, an Associa company, hosted a donation drive to help collect pet supplies including toys, food, and medicine for the Maryland Worcester County Humane Society and Delaware Humane Society.

Both non-profits are no-kill animal care and adoption centers and are fully committed to providing for the needs of homeless animals throughout their communities. These organizations rely on the generosity and support of their neighbors in the form of volunteers, private donations, supply drives, bequests, grants, and fundraising events.

“Legum & Norman is dedicated to serving our communities and helping where we can. What better way to help than to collect donations for the loving homeless animals who cannot care for themselves,” stated Linda Fulkersin, Legum & Norman senior vice president. “The Humane Society’s mission is so honorable and we were excited to help them. I am proud of the amount of pet items collected and we look forward to continuing our support in the future.”

With more than 180 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

