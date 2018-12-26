MKS Instruments Ranked Among Fastest Growing Companies in North America on Deloitte’s 2018 Technology Fast 500™

ANDOVER, Mass., Dec. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) (“MKS”), a global provider of technologies that enable advanced processes and improve productivity, today announced it ranked 495 on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America. MKS Instruments grew 145% percent during the measurement period from 2014 to 2017.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of Deloitte’s top 500 fastest growing technology companies,” said Gerald Colella, Chief Executive Officer. “MKS was the largest of only two semiconductor capital equipment companies included in this year’s list, which reflects our long track record of achieving sustainable and profitable above market growth. Over the last several years, we have diversified our end markets, customers, and product portfolio, and believe we are well positioned to capitalize on future growth opportunities. Further, we believe that our proposed acquisition of Electro Scientific Industries will significantly increase our potential growth opportunities by expanding our SAM by $2.2 billion across multiple advanced markets.”

“Congratulations to the Deloitte 2018 Technology Fast 500 winners on this impressive achievement,” said Sandra Shirai, vice chairman, Deloitte LLP, and U.S. technology, media and telecommunications leader. “These companies are innovators who have converted their disruptive ideas into products, services and experiences that can captivate new customers and drive remarkable growth.”

“This year’s ranking demonstrates what is likely a national phenomenon, where many companies from all parts of America are transforming the way we do business by combining breakthrough research and development, entrepreneurship and rapid growth,” added Mohana Dissanayake, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP, and Industry Leader for technology, media and telecommunications, within Deloitte’s audit and assurance practice.

Overall, the 2018 Technology Fast 500™ list included 344 private companies and 156 public companies. Of the public companies, MKS was the 7th largest by revenue.

About Deloitte’s 2018 Technology Fast 500™

Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2014 to 2017.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $50,000 USD, and current-year operating revenues of at least $5 million USD. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc. is a global provider of instruments, subsystems and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power and control critical parameters of advanced manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for our customers. Our products are derived from our core competencies in pressure measurement and control, flow measurement and control, gas and vapor delivery, gas composition analysis, residual gas analysis, leak detection, control technology, ozone generation and delivery, power, reactive gas generation, vacuum technology, lasers, photonics, sub-micron positioning, vibration control and optics. We also provide services relating to the maintenance and repair of our products, installation services and training. Our primary served markets include the semiconductor, industrial technologies, life and health sciences, research and defense. Additional information can be found at www.mksinst.com.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the “Deloitte” name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

Company Contact : Seth H. Bagshaw

Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Telephone: 978.645.5578

Email: seth_bagshaw@mksinst.com

Investor Relations Contact : The Blueshirt Group

Monica Gould

Telephone: 212.871.3927

Email: monica@blueshirtgroup.com

Lindsay Savarese

Telephone: 212.331.8417

Email: lindsay@blueshirtgroup.com