26/12/2018 21:05:00

Nasdaq Announces Mid-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date December 14, 2018

Related content
20 Dec - 
Nasdaq Welcomed 185 IPOs and 20 Exchange Transfers in 2..
20 Dec - 
Nasdaq and Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) Sign New Tradi..
19 Dec - 
Nasdaq Technology publishes supplement to the offer doc..

NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of December 14, 2018, short interest in 2,369 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 7,664,483,327 shares compared with 7,708,952,189 shares in 2,377 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of November 30, 2018. The mid-December short interest represents 3.55 days average daily Nasdaq Global Market share volume for the reporting period, compared with 3.90 days for the prior reporting period.

Short interest in 934 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 851,084,985 shares at the end of the settlement date of December 14, 2018 compared with 873,574,784 shares in 930 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents 3.30 days average daily volume, compared with the previous reporting period’s figure of 3.16.

In summary, short interest in all 3,303 Nasdaq® securities totaled 8,515,568,312 shares at the December 14, 2018 settlement date, compared with 3,307 issues and 8,582,526,973 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 3.52 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 3.81 days for the previous reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations.  A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

For more information on Nasdaq Short interest positions, including publication dates, visit

https://www.nasdaq.com/quotes/short-interest.aspx

or https://www.nasdaqtrader.com/asp/short_interest.asp.

About Nasdaq:

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to over 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $15 trillion. To learn more, visit business.nasdaq.com.

NDAQO

Media Contact:

Matthew Sheahan

matthew.sheahan@nasdaq.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6d573c57-dcb7-4be5-ad33-5add3c7e5120

29120_nasdaqlogo_oct2017.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

21:05 NDAQ
Nasdaq Announces Mid-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date December 14, 2018
20 Dec NDAQ
Nasdaq Welcomed 185 IPOs and 20 Exchange Transfers in 2018
20 Dec NDAQ
Nasdaq and Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) Sign New Trading Technology Agreement
19 Dec NDAQ
Nasdaq Technology publishes supplement to the offer document regarding its recommended public cash offer to the shareholders and warrant holders of Cinnober
18 Dec NDAQ
Nasdaq Technology increases the offer price in its recommended public cash offer to the shareholders in Cinnober to SEK 87 for each share
17 Dec NDAQ
The Governance Institute Announces Governance Technology Partnership with Nasdaq
15 Dec NTAP
Annual Changes to the NASDAQ-100 Index
15 Dec NDAQ
Annual Changes to the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index
11 Dec NDAQ
UPDATE -- Nasdaq Acquires Quandl to Advance the Use of Alternative Data
11 Dec NDAQ
Nasdaq Announces End-of-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date November 30, 2018

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
BrainStorm Expands Manufacturing of NurOwn® for Phase 2 Progressive MS Trial
2
Diet Doc Explains Why Intermittent Fasting is Best Option To Prevent Weight Gain After The Holidays
3
Uptick Newswire Hosts CellCube Energy Storage Systems Inc. to Discuss its Spinout Entity V23 Resources Corporation and Project Growth in 2019
4
CytoDyn Names Nitya G. Ray, Ph.D. as Chief Technology Officer
5
Nightfood Ice Cream Compared Favorably to Industry-Leading Brand in First National Media Review

Related stock quotes

Nasdaq Inc 79.27 3.3% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

22:13
Plantronics Announces Closure of Polycom FCPA Investigation
22:00
Larson Electronics Releases 240D/120V 3-Phase Power Distribution Substation
22:00
NexusTours integrates Cienfuegos as their tenth destination in Cuba
21:30
MKS Instruments Ranked Among Fastest Growing Companies in North America on Deloitte’s 2018 Technology Fast 500™
21:20
INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against XPO Logistics, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
21:15
Gold Resource Corporation Declares December Monthly Dividend
21:15
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Announces Expected January 2019 Monthly Dividend Rate of $0.19 Per Common Share
21:10
INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Teladoc Health, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
21:05
Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Host Bank of America Merrill Lynch in their West Coast Tour

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
26 December 2018 22:33:05
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181220.2 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-12-26 23:33:05 - 2018-12-26 22:33:05 - 1000 - Website: OKAY