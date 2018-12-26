26/12/2018 22:00:00

NexusTours integrates Cienfuegos as their tenth destination in Cuba

CANCÚN, Mexico, Dec. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexusTours is consolidated as the operator with the largest activity on the island of Cuba, moving 900,000 passengers from Canada, Europe and Latin America in their current destinations which are: Havana, Varadero, Cayo Largo, Cayo Santa Maria, Cayo Coco, Camaguey, Holguin, Manzanillo  and Santiago de Cuba, and starting this December will also include Cienfuegos in their offer.  

With more than 20 years of experience and with own structure on the island made up by more than 130 employees, NexusTours has successfully managed this important operation, with a range of products designed to the different needs of all types of travelers, and the most complete client service on each destination.

In parallel direction and without losing its DNA as Local experts, NexusTours has launched their on-line distribution platform NexusCube, which aims to be a technological game-changer for the sector by offering modern tools to  Travel Partners that facilitate the growth of their businesses, and offer them NexusTours own services in destination with immediate confirmation through new channels such as:

Travel Partner Portal: (TPPhttps://tpp.nexustours.com/login/ Available for professional use through simple registration).

XML integrations with state-of-the-art APIs compatible with the booking systems of any travel agency, tour operator or OTA.

With this tools is possible to access to more than 200 self-contracted hotel establishments, a complete program of activities, many of them exclusive or with added values, circuits by the island, all type of transportation (shared, private and luxury from all airports and ports), rent-a-car and 24/7 customer service, within the now 10 destinations of the island, sharing the same quality and satisfaction standards as those in the 18 countries and 51 NexusTours destinations distributed in Mexico, Central America and Latin America.

"With the addition of Cienfuegos to the current offer in Cuba, we have achieved our goal of being the number one tour operator in this important Caribbean destination. In addition and thanks to our NexusCube platform, we intend to become the one-stop-shop for our travel partners and their guests, offering online confirmation of all the products that make up our extensive portfolio on the island. We hope for 2019 to also be leaders in the distribution for Cuba, based as always in our experience, quality of service and product selection," pointed Ruben Gutierrez President Destination Services for Sunwing Travel Group.

ABOUT US

We are the leading Destination Management Company in Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America. Our operational offices are located in 18 countries and across 52 destinations. As local experts in the destinations we serve, our specialty is providing all the in-destination services that our travel partners’ clients may require during their trip. This includes an expansive portfolio of accommodation options, including more than 16,000 hotels, transfer services including shared, private and luxury transportation from all airports and ports, more than 4,000  excursions for travelers of all ages and interests and world-class customer service in all of the destinations we serve.

Our main objective is to offer customers exemplary service and differentiated products. Our Nexus Collection catalogue is comprised of more than 600 exclusive activities with added value; as well as our own transportation fleet of modern vehicles ranging from vans to buses, all equipped with free Wi-Fi. We also offer comprehensive customer service for clients with our 24/7 Contact Centre, customer service teams in destination and our Post-Travel department.

Recently, we launched one of the most exciting modern technological solutions for the distribution of touristic services called NexusCube. This new platform will offer our travel partners the best online solutions to increase their business and will allow them to access immediate confirmations for all our services through the following:

Travel Partner Portal: (TPPhttps://tpp.nexustours.com/login/ Available for professional use through simple registration).

XML integrations with state-of-the-art APIs compatible with the booking systems of any travel agency, tour operator or OTA.

As part of Sunwing Travel Group, our clients include Sunwing Vacations, Signature Vacations, Vacation Express and TUI Travel Group; plus more than 1,500 travel partners across Latin America, Mexico and Europe.

For more information please visit:

https://corporate.nexustours.com/corporate/

For general inquiries related to media please contact:

Alejandra Martínez de Alva Arnedo

External Communication Coordinator

almartinez@nexustours.com

Pablo Gutiérrez

Senior Corporate Director Strategy & Marketing

pgutierrez@nexustours.com

NexusTours

 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/92124dc9-9432-402e-89a4-0aea083f6638

Logo Nexus 1.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
15:10
VWS
  Mens jeg/vi i spænding imødeser de næste par dages ordreannonceringer, så har jeg kigget lidt på S..
27
24 Dec
 
De fejrer jo ikke jul   jeg læser at de klager , men hvordan kan de klage over hjælp til en højtid s..
26
23 Dec
PNDORA
Der var engang en aktieanalytiker og drama queen nr. 1 i Norden hos Carnegie, der hed Lars Topholm. ..
25
21 Dec
VELO
Min dag med grovvalsede Jeg begyndte dagen med de grovvalsede havregryn, men fandt så ud af, at der..
24
21 Dec
BAVA
Når nu Pengekom's nyhed før ikke rigtig fængede, så er der måske noget her, der vil:   De amerikansk..
18
21 Dec
VELO
Vi er alle forskellige og det er jo skønt, at der kan være plads til både daytradere og FA folk. Det..
17
24 Dec
 
Jeg kender mange muslimer, der fejrer jul. Det er sjovt, at DF’ere klager over, at muslimer ikke ..
15
23 Dec
BAVA
N/A er synonym for anonyme investorer, herunder skjuler sig de store Hedgefonde, som shorter danske ..
15
20 Dec
 
Nej - det er den samme finanskrise (2008), der endnu ikke er løst. Det hele hviler på en tyk sky af ..
15
24 Dec
 
Stop nu den debat. Den hører ikke til her! God jul.
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
BrainStorm Expands Manufacturing of NurOwn® for Phase 2 Progressive MS Trial
2
Diet Doc Explains Why Intermittent Fasting is Best Option To Prevent Weight Gain After The Holidays
3
Uptick Newswire Hosts CellCube Energy Storage Systems Inc. to Discuss its Spinout Entity V23 Resources Corporation and Project Growth in 2019
4
CytoDyn Names Nitya G. Ray, Ph.D. as Chief Technology Officer
5
Nightfood Ice Cream Compared Favorably to Industry-Leading Brand in First National Media Review

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

22:13
Plantronics Announces Closure of Polycom FCPA Investigation
22:00
Larson Electronics Releases 240D/120V 3-Phase Power Distribution Substation
22:00
NexusTours integrates Cienfuegos as their tenth destination in Cuba
21:30
MKS Instruments Ranked Among Fastest Growing Companies in North America on Deloitte’s 2018 Technology Fast 500™
21:20
INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against XPO Logistics, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
21:15
Gold Resource Corporation Declares December Monthly Dividend
21:15
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Announces Expected January 2019 Monthly Dividend Rate of $0.19 Per Common Share
21:10
INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Teladoc Health, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
21:05
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Presents Positive Top-line Clinical Data from Dose Escalation Portion of Phase 1 Trial of TRC105 and Opdivo® for Treatment of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
26 December 2018 22:32:33
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181220.2 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-12-26 23:32:33 - 2018-12-26 22:32:33 - 1000 - Website: OKAY