Nightfood Ice Cream Compared Favorably to Industry-Leading Brand in First National Media Review

TARRYTOWN, NY, Dec. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Nightfood, Inc. (OTC: NGTF), the company pioneering the projected multi-billion dollar nighttime snacking category, has begun to receive media coverage of innovative Nightfood ice cream.

While trade publications picked up on the Nightfood ice cream launch in November, a December 20th feature on the website of iconic magazine Fast Company was the first consumer-focused national feature of the Nightfood line.

In the “Most Innovative Companies” section, author Rina Raphael wrote, “I tried out Nightfood, along with my Ben & Jerry’s for six late nights. Nightfood was as tasty as its competitor, if perhaps a bit less creamy…”. 

Nightfood contains approximately 70% fewer calories than comparable Ben & Jerry’s flavors, approximately 65% less sugar, and 50% more protein. 

“We’re unique in that we can deliver nighttime indulgence similar to Ben & Jerry’s or Haagen-Dazs, but with a higher protein, lower sugar and lower calorie product, and without any erythritol or artificial sweeteners," explained Nightfood founder Sean Folkson.  “Our attention to using sleep-friendly ingredients further sets us apart from the other better-for-you ice creams that have stolen half a billion dollars in market share over the last three years.”

Industry experts estimate that 80% of at-home ice cream consumption happens shortly before bed. Nightfood’s team of leading sleep experts, led by Dr. Michael Breus, The Sleep Doctor™, helped formulate eight delicious flavors of ice cream with sleep-friendly ingredients. The Company believes nighttime ice cream can capture market share from premium ice cream consumers as well as the millions of consumers that have recently switched to better-for-you options.

“We’ve seen that consumers are very willing to switch when they find something better,” added Jim Christensen, Nightfood’s VP of Ice Cream Sales, who formerly held the same position with global ice cream giant, Unilever.  “As we roll Nightfood into national distribution over the next 12 months, we’re expecting to quickly become the most disruptive new brand in the space.”

In the few days since the Fast Company feature appeared, the Company has fielded inquiries from other media outlets, including major network national morning news shows.

“The media is fascinated by what we’re doing,” continued Folkson. “This is something that we obviously planned and prepared for.   Our own Dr. Breus is a veteran of approximately 100 appearances on Good Morning America, The Today Show, The Dr. Oz Show, and other national TV outlets.  We certainly expect Nightfood to receive a significant amount of national television publicity to powerfully support this national roll-out.”

Nightfood’s highly-anticipated retail launch begins in February.  That’s when it is scheduled to hit shelves in its first major retail partner, a top-ten regional supermarket chain, which will place Nightfood in 100% of its locations.

