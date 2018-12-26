26/12/2018 17:58:55

Scott W. Sims Joins Dresner Partners as Senior Vice President Industrials

CHICAGO, Dec. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Partners, a leading FINRA-registered, middle-market investment bank headquartered in Chicago, is pleased to announce that Scott W. Sims has joined the firm as Senior Vice President, Industrials.  Mr. Sims will anchor Dresner’s presence in Cleveland, Ohio.      

Prior to joining Dresner Partners, Mr. Sims served as Industrials Vice President for Brown Gibbons Lang & Company in Cleveland.  Previously Mr. Sims served as Vice President with Valesco Industries, a private equity fund that targets equity and subordinated debt investments in U.S.-based companies.  Mr. Sims also held senior-level positions at Allegiance Capital Corporation and Esposito Securities.  

“Dresner Partners has established a great reputation in the middle-market, both domestically and internationally, over its nearly 30 year history,” said Scott W. Sims.  “I look forward to working closely with Steve Dresner and the Dresner team to support the continued growth of the firm, both in industrials and many other sectors.” 

“Scott will play an important role in our Industrials Group as well as marketing our financial advisory services to middle-market companies in a variety of industries and sectors,” said Steven M. Dresner.  “We look forward to working closely with him to develop new opportunities for the firm and our clients.”

Mr. Sims holds a Master of Arts in International Affairs from Washington University in St. Louis and Bachelor of Arts in Government and Politics from St. John’s University. 

About Dresner Partners

Dresner Partners is a FINRA-registered, middle-market investment bank headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York City, Boston, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Irvine and Palo Alto, Calif.  For 27 years, Dresner Partners has provided financial advisory services to middle-market companies throughout the world, including institutional private placements of debt and equity, merger and acquisitions advisory, financial restructuring & corporate turnarounds, valuations and strategic consulting services.  Dresner Partners has extensive international and cross-border transaction experience and is a member of one of the world’s leading global mergers and acquisitions partnerships focused on the middle market.  An affiliated company, Dresner Corporate Services, is a strategic communications firm specializing in public and investor relations.  More information is available at www.dresnerpartners.com.  You can also follow Dresner Partners on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DresnerPartners.     

For Media Inquiries

David Gutierrez, Head of PR and Corporate Development, (312)780-7204, dgutierrez@dresnerco.com           

For Investment Banking Inquiries

Steven M. Dresner, President, (312)780-7206, sdresner@dresnerco.com

Scott W. Sims, Senior Vice President, Industrials, (312)780-7232, ssims@dresnerco.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e7c206b9-a25c-4579-822e-cbcd8c19da0b

