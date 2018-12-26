26/12/2018 22:30:15

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Allergan plc of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 19, 2019 – AGN

Related content
24 Dec - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC ..
19 Dec - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC A..
30 Nov - 
Recent Analysis Shows Applied Optoelectronics, J.M. Smu..

NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Allergan plc ("Allergan plc") (NYSE: AGN) between May 9, 2017 and December 19, 2018. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. To get more information go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/allergan-plc-loss-form?wire=3

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

During the Class Period, and unbeknownst to investors, Allergan misled investors regarding various “pharma and device approvals” and concealed the fact that the Company’s CE Mark for its textured breast implants and tissue expanders was expiring in Europe. 

On December 19, 2018, the Company announced that, following a compulsory recall request from Agence Nationale de Sécurité du Médicament (“ANSM”), the French regulatory authority, the Company had suspended the sale of these products and that it was withdrawing all remaining supplies from European markets. The suspension of sales stemmed directly from the expiration of the company's CE Mark for these products, and the stock price fell drastically following the news.

If you suffered a loss in Allergan plc you have until February 19, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com 

250x148_zlk.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

26 Dec AGN
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Allergan plc of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 19, 2019 – AGN
24 Dec AGN
SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against Allergan plc (AGN) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 19, 2019
19 Dec AGN
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Allergan plc (AGN)
30 Nov SJM
Recent Analysis Shows Applied Optoelectronics, J.M. Smucker, RYB Education, Inc. Sponsored ADR, Workiva, Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR, and Allergan plc Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth
22 Oct NFLX
Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Adobe, Allergan plc, Netflix, Wyndham Worldwide, Genuine Parts, and Analog Devices — New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments
06 Aug AGN
Allergan and Editas Medicine Announce Exercise of Options to Jointly Develop CRISPR Genome Editing Experimental Medicine EDIT-101
28 Jun AGN
Allergan Eases Manual Data Entry and Contract Management Pains with Pramata’s Billing Accuracy Solution
14 Jun KHC
Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Stein Mart, Asbury Automotive Group, Sprint, The Kraft Heinz, Allergan plc, and Fitbit — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape
29 May NUVA
Arcturus Therapeutics Appoints Four New Directors and Reaches Settlement Agreement with Founder Joseph E. Payne
17 Apr T
New Research Coverage Highlights Exelixis, Verizon Communications, AT&T, Snap, Allergan plc, and QUALCOMM — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
BrainStorm Expands Manufacturing of NurOwn® for Phase 2 Progressive MS Trial
2
Diet Doc Explains Why Intermittent Fasting is Best Option To Prevent Weight Gain After The Holidays
3
Uptick Newswire Hosts CellCube Energy Storage Systems Inc. to Discuss its Spinout Entity V23 Resources Corporation and Project Growth in 2019
4
CytoDyn Names Nitya G. Ray, Ph.D. as Chief Technology Officer
5
Nightfood Ice Cream Compared Favorably to Industry-Leading Brand in First National Media Review

Related stock quotes

Allergan PLC Ordinary Sh.. 133.41 2.8% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

00:18
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline and Extended Class Period in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Align Technology, Inc.
00:12
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Synchrony Financial
00:12
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)
00:09
BREAKING: FPC Challenges Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker, Trump Admin. “Bump-Stock” Ban, in Federal Lawsuit Filed Today by Supreme Court Attorneys Goldstein & Russell, P.C.
00:02
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Fitbit, Inc.
26 Dec
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Honeywell International Inc.
26 Dec
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Allergan plc of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 19, 2019 – AGN
26 Dec
MDJM Ltd Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering
26 Dec
Plantronics Announces Closure of Polycom FCPA Investigation

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
27 December 2018 00:43:02
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181220.2 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-12-27 01:43:02 - 2018-12-27 00:43:02 - 1000 - Website: OKAY