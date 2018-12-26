26/12/2018 13:30:00

Southcross Energy Partners, L.P. Announces Michael B. Howe Appointed as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

DALLAS, Texas, Dec. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southcross Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SXE) (“Southcross”) announced today the appointment of Michael B. Howe as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Southcross Energy Partners GP, LLC, the general partner of Southcross, effective January 4, 2019. Mr. Howe succeeds Bret M. Allan, who notified the Partnership that he had accepted a position with another company on December 14, 2018, and accordingly, was resigning from Southcross effective January 4, 2019. 

“I, along with the Board of Directors, wish Bret all the best in his new endeavors,” said James W. Swent III, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Southcross’ general partner.  “We are very pleased to welcome Michael to the Southcross executive team,” added Swent. “Michael brings over two decades of energy industry experience. I look forward to working with Michael as we continue to focus on the company’s financial health and commercial opportunities.”

Mr. Howe joins Southcross having served most recently as Chief Financial Officer of the Medical Benevolence Foundation. Prior to this, Mr. Howe was vice-president of several departments at Ensco PLC, including strategic planning, finance and accounting, human resources and treasury. Prior to joining Ensco, Mr. Howe served as Assistant Treasurer for Devon Energy Corporation and as a Commercial Director at Enron Corporation. Mr. Howe holds a Master’s degree in business administration from the University of Texas at Austin and a Bachelor’s degree in accounting from Oklahoma State University. He is a Certified Public Accountant.

About Southcross Energy Partners, L.P.

Southcross Energy Partners, L.P. is a master limited partnership that provides natural gas gathering, processing, treating, compression and transportation services and NGL fractionation and transportation services. It also sources, purchases, transports and sells natural gas and NGLs. Its assets are located in South Texas, Mississippi and Alabama and include two gas processing plants, one fractionation plant and approximately 3,100 miles of pipeline. The South Texas assets are located in or near the Eagle Ford shale region. Southcross is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Visit www.southcrossenergy.com for more information.

Contact:

Southcross Energy Partners, L.P.                                 

Mallory Biegler, 214-979-3720

Investor Relations

investorrelations@southcrossenergy.com

southcrossenergylogo[1].jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
24 Dec
 
De fejrer jo ikke jul   jeg læser at de klager , men hvordan kan de klage over hjælp til en højtid s..
25
23 Dec
PNDORA
Der var engang en aktieanalytiker og drama queen nr. 1 i Norden hos Carnegie, der hed Lars Topholm. ..
24
21 Dec
VELO
Min dag med grovvalsede Jeg begyndte dagen med de grovvalsede havregryn, men fandt så ud af, at der..
24
19 Dec
VELO
Veloxis Pharmaceuticals announced today that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) approved a ne..
21
21 Dec
BAVA
Når nu Pengekom's nyhed før ikke rigtig fængede, så er der måske noget her, der vil:   De amerikansk..
18
21 Dec
VELO
Vi er alle forskellige og det er jo skønt, at der kan være plads til både daytradere og FA folk. Det..
17
23 Dec
BAVA
N/A er synonym for anonyme investorer, herunder skjuler sig de store Hedgefonde, som shorter danske ..
15
20 Dec
 
Nej - det er den samme finanskrise (2008), der endnu ikke er løst. Det hele hviler på en tyk sky af ..
15
24 Dec
 
Jeg kender mange muslimer, der fejrer jul. Det er sjovt, at DF’ere klager over, at muslimer ikke ..
14
24 Dec
 
Stop nu den debat. Den hører ikke til her! God jul.
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Larson Electronics Releases 450W High Bay Explosion Proof LED Fixture Rated for C1D1&2 Group B Hydrogen
2
BrainStorm Expands Manufacturing of NurOwn® for Phase 2 Progressive MS Trial
3
Diet Doc Explains Why Intermittent Fasting is Best Option To Prevent Weight Gain After The Holidays
4
Larson Electronics Releases 300 kVA Buck and Boost 3-Phase Energy Efficient Transformer
5
CytoDyn Names Nitya G. Ray, Ph.D. as Chief Technology Officer

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

14:15
PROPHASE LABS, INC. ANNOUNCES SPECIAL CASH DIVIDEND
14:00
Hanmi Financial Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings and Conference Call Date
14:00
Alzamend Neuro™ Completes New Management Team for 2019
14:00
Uptick Newswire Hosts CellCube Energy Storage Systems Inc. to Discuss its Spinout Entity V23 Resources Corporation and Project Growth in 2019
14:00
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Acquisition of Own Shares
13:58
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Aphria Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit
13:57
Nightfood Ice Cream Compared Favorably to Industry-Leading Brand in First National Media Review
13:50
DEADLINE TODAY: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Bank OZK and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
13:40
DEADLINE TODAY: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against McKesson Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
26 December 2018 14:40:27
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181220.2 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-12-26 15:40:27 - 2018-12-26 14:40:27 - 1000 - Website: OKAY