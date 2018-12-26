26/12/2018 17:00:00

The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of GS, PPDF, and LOMA

NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.      

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS)

Class Period: February 28, 2014 to December 17, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 19, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Goldman Sachs participated in a fraud and money-laundering scheme in collusion with 1Malaysia Development Bhd., a Malaysian state-owned investment fund; (2) the foregoing conduct, when revealed, would foreseeably subject Goldman Sachs to heightened regulatory investigations and enforcement; and (3) as a result, Goldman Sachs’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the GS lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/the-goldman-sachs-group-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE: PPDF)

Class Period: Purchasers of American Depositary Shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement issued in connection with PPDAI's November 2017 Initial Public Offering

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 25, 2019

The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement issued in connection with the IPO contained materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information, including that: (1) PPDAI was engaged in predatory lending practices that saddled subprime borrowers and those with poor or limited credit histories with high interest rate debt they could not repay; (2) many of PPDAI’s customers were using PPDAI-provided loans to repay existing loans they otherwise could not afford to repay, thereby inflating PPDAI’s revenues and active borrower numbers and increasing the likelihood of defaults; (3) PPDAI was experiencing increasing delinquency rates, negatively affecting PPDAI’s reserves; (4) PPDAI’s purported “rapid growth” in the number and amount of loans had materially dropped off; and (5) PPDAI was providing online loans to college students despite a government ban on the practice.

Get additional information about the PPDF lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/ppdai-group-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE: LOMA)

Class Period: Purchasers of American Depositary Shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s June 2017 IPO

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 4, 2019

The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement contained untrue statements of material fact and omitted material facts. In particular, the Registration Statement downplayed and misrepresented Loma Negra’s exposure to a massive, ongoing corruption scandal engulfing its majority owner, InterCement Participações S.A. The Registration Statement further misrepresented a purported increased demand for Loma Negra’s cement and other products as a result of economic growth and government funding for public works projects in Argentina, as well as the purported benefits to Loma Negra from that increased demand. The Registration Statement also misrepresented events and trends in the Argentinian economy, as well as Loma Negra’s exposure thereto. 

Get additional information about the LOMA lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/loma-negra-compania-industrial-argentina-sociedad-anonima-ads-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com 

