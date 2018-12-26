26/12/2018 17:00:00

The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of HON, ALGN, and SYF

NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.      

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON)

Class Period: February 9, 2018 to October 19, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 31, 2018

According to the complaint, Honeywell International Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Honeywell’s Bendix Friction Materials ("Bendix") asbestos-related liability was greater than initially reported; (2) the Company maintained improper accounting practices in connection with its Bendix asbestos-related liability; and (3) as a result, Honeywell’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. 

Honeywell previously owned Bendix, which used asbestos in its brake- and clutch-pad products until 2001; the Company sold Bendix in 2014. On August 23, 2018, Honeywell announced it had "revised its method for reasonably estimating its liability for unasserted Bendix asbestos-related claims by considering the epidemiological projections through 2059 of future incidence of Bendix asbestos-related disease. Using this method, the Company’s Bendix asbestos-related liability is estimated to be $1,693 million as of June 30, 2018. This is $1,083 million higher than the Company’s prior estimation which applied a five-year horizon when estimating the liability for unasserted Bendix asbestos-related claims. The Bendix asbestos-related insurance assets are estimated to be $187 million as of June 30, 2018, which is $65 million higher than the Company’s prior estimate."

Get additional information about the HON lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/honeywell-international-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQGS: ALGN)

Class Period: April 25, 2018 to October 24, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 4, 2019

During the class period, Align Technology, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) at the beginning of the year the Company changed its North American Advantage Customer Loyalty Program by extending the discount qualification period from quarterly to semi-annual and created additional incentive tiers which was intended to, and did, result in “higher overall discounts” for its doctor customers and substantial reduction of the average sales price (ASP); (2) in Q3 the Company initiated a new Invisalign product promotion that resulted in substantial reduction of its ASP;  (3) the promotions and discounts would materially impact net income as a result of reduced profit margins; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the ALGN lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/align-technology-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF)

Class Period: October 21, 2016 to November 1, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 2, 2019

The complaint alleges that during the Class Period, Synchrony falsely represented that its consistent and disciplined underwriting practices had led to a higher quality loan portfolio than those of its competitors. In truth, Synchrony relaxed its underwriting standards and increasingly offered private-label credit cards to riskier borrowers to sustain growth. The truth about Synchrony's credit standards began to be revealed on April 28, 2017, when the Company announced disappointing first quarter 2017 earnings driven by poor loan performance.  Following this disclosure, the Company represented that it had tightened credit standards, but falsely characterized those underwriting changes as modest. In fact, the Company had made significant modifications to its underwriting policies but concealed that these modifications were damaging its relationships with its retail partners, including Walmart.

Get additional information about the SYF lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/synchrony-financial-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com 

Klein NEW logo black transparent.png

