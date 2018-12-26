26/12/2018 21:05:00

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Presents Positive Top-line Clinical Data from Dose Escalation Portion of Phase 1 Trial of TRC105 and Opdivo® for Treatment of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases, today announced positive top-line clinical results from a Phase 1 study of TRC105 and Opdivo® (nivolumab) for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

In this Phase 1b trial, patients with refractory metastatic non-small cell lung cancer were enrolled regardless of baseline PD-L1 tumor expression.  Patients were treated with 8 mg/kg or 10 mg/kg of TRC105 weekly for four doses and then 15 mg/kg every two weeks, in combination with the approved dose of Opdivo of 240 mg every two weeks.  Best response was assessed by immune RECIST 1.1.

The combination of TRC105 and Opdivo was well-tolerated without the development of dose limiting toxicity in six patients who were treated as part of dose escalation.  One of these six patients, whose archival tumor did not express PD-L1 and who had not received prior PD-1/PD-L1 checkpoint inhibition treatment, developed a partial response and remains on study after 10 months.  Two of the other five patients, one of whom who progressed following prior Opdivo treatment, remain on trial with stable disease.  Patients are currently enrolling into two parallel 12 patient expansion cohorts, one that includes patients who have relapsed following prior PD-1/PD-L1 checkpoint inhibition treatment and one that consists of patients who have not received prior PD-1/PD-L1 checkpoint inhibition treatment.

“We initiated this Phase 1 trial based on the potentiation of PD-1 checkpoint inhibition observed with TRC105 in pre-clinical models. We are pleased that TRC105 was well-tolerated with Opdivo, and with the early evidence of activity seen in the study,” said Charles Theuer, M.D. Ph.D., President and CEO of TRACON. “We expect to present data from the expansion cohorts in mid-2019.”

Further details of the dose escalation portion of the study will be presented at the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) annual meeting in February 2019 in Santa Monica, CA, by Dr. Francisco Robert of the University of Alabama, Birmingham.

About

C

arotuximab (TRC105)

TRC105 is a novel, clinical stage antibody to endoglin, a protein overexpressed on proliferating endothelial cells that is essential for angiogenesis, the process of new blood vessel formation. TRC105 is currently being studied in a pivotal Phase 3 trial in angiosarcoma and multiple Phase 2 clinical trials, in combination with VEGF inhibitors, as well as in a Phase 1 trial with Opdivo. TRC105 has received orphan designation for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma in both the U.S. and EU. The ophthalmic formulation of TRC105, DE-122, is currently in a randomized Phase 2 trial for patients with wet AMD. For more information about the clinical trials, please visit TRACON’s website at www.traconpharma.com/clinical_trials.php.

About TRACON

TRACON develops targeted therapies for cancer and ophthalmic diseases. The Company’s clinical-stage pipeline includes: TRC105, an endoglin antibody that is being developed for the treatment of multiple cancers; DE-122, the ophthalmic formulation of TRC105 that is being developed in wet AMD through a collaboration with Santen Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.; TRC102, a small molecule being developed for the treatment of lung cancer and glioblastoma; and TRC253, a small molecule being developed for the treatment of prostate cancer. TRACON is actively seeking additional corporate partnerships whereby it leads regulatory and clinical development and shares in the cost and risk of clinical development and commercialization of new product candidates.  In these partnerships TRACON believes it can serve as a solution for companies without clinical and commercial capabilities in the United States.  To learn more about TRACON and its product candidates, visit TRACON's website at www.traconpharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward‐looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding TRACON's plans to further develop its product candidates, expectations regarding the timing and scope of clinical trials and availability of clinical data, expected development milestones, and potential utility of TRACON’s product candidates. Risks that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward‐looking statements include: risks associated with clinical development; whether TRACON or others will be able to complete or initiate clinical trials on TRACON’s expected timelines, if at all; the fact that future preclinical studies and clinical trials may not be successful or otherwise consistent with results from prior studies; the fact that TRACON has limited control over whether or when third party collaborators complete on-going trials or initiate additional trials of TRACON’s product candidates; the fact that TRACON’s collaboration agreements are subject to early termination; potential changes in regulatory requirements in the United States and foreign countries; TRACON’s reliance on third parties for the development of its product candidates, including the conduct of its clinical trials and manufacture of its product candidates; whether TRACON will be able to obtain additional financing; the possibility of unexpected expenses or other uses of TRACON’s cash resources; and other risks described in TRACON’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the heading “Risk Factors”. All forward‐looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. TRACON undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Company Contact:

Investor Contact:

Mark Wiggins Andrew McDonald
Chief Business Officer LifeSci Advisors LLC
(858) 550‐0780 ext. 236 646-597-6987

mwiggins@traconpharma.com 

Andrew@lifesciadvisors.com

Tracon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Logo

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
15:10
VWS
  Mens jeg/vi i spænding imødeser de næste par dages ordreannonceringer, så har jeg kigget lidt på S..
27
24 Dec
 
De fejrer jo ikke jul   jeg læser at de klager , men hvordan kan de klage over hjælp til en højtid s..
26
23 Dec
PNDORA
Der var engang en aktieanalytiker og drama queen nr. 1 i Norden hos Carnegie, der hed Lars Topholm. ..
25
21 Dec
VELO
Min dag med grovvalsede Jeg begyndte dagen med de grovvalsede havregryn, men fandt så ud af, at der..
24
21 Dec
BAVA
Når nu Pengekom's nyhed før ikke rigtig fængede, så er der måske noget her, der vil:   De amerikansk..
18
21 Dec
VELO
Vi er alle forskellige og det er jo skønt, at der kan være plads til både daytradere og FA folk. Det..
17
24 Dec
 
Jeg kender mange muslimer, der fejrer jul. Det er sjovt, at DF’ere klager over, at muslimer ikke ..
15
23 Dec
BAVA
N/A er synonym for anonyme investorer, herunder skjuler sig de store Hedgefonde, som shorter danske ..
15
20 Dec
 
Nej - det er den samme finanskrise (2008), der endnu ikke er løst. Det hele hviler på en tyk sky af ..
15
24 Dec
 
Stop nu den debat. Den hører ikke til her! God jul.
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
BrainStorm Expands Manufacturing of NurOwn® for Phase 2 Progressive MS Trial
2
Diet Doc Explains Why Intermittent Fasting is Best Option To Prevent Weight Gain After The Holidays
3
Uptick Newswire Hosts CellCube Energy Storage Systems Inc. to Discuss its Spinout Entity V23 Resources Corporation and Project Growth in 2019
4
CytoDyn Names Nitya G. Ray, Ph.D. as Chief Technology Officer
5
Nightfood Ice Cream Compared Favorably to Industry-Leading Brand in First National Media Review

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

22:13
Plantronics Announces Closure of Polycom FCPA Investigation
22:00
Larson Electronics Releases 240D/120V 3-Phase Power Distribution Substation
22:00
NexusTours integrates Cienfuegos as their tenth destination in Cuba
21:30
MKS Instruments Ranked Among Fastest Growing Companies in North America on Deloitte’s 2018 Technology Fast 500™
21:20
INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against XPO Logistics, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
21:15
Gold Resource Corporation Declares December Monthly Dividend
21:15
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Announces Expected January 2019 Monthly Dividend Rate of $0.19 Per Common Share
21:10
INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Teladoc Health, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
21:05
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Presents Positive Top-line Clinical Data from Dose Escalation Portion of Phase 1 Trial of TRC105 and Opdivo® for Treatment of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
26 December 2018 22:33:02
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181220.2 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-12-26 23:33:02 - 2018-12-26 22:33:02 - 1000 - Website: OKAY