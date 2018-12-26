uBreakiFix Expands East Texas Footprint With Baytown Location

BAYTOWN, Texas, Dec. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tech repair brand uBreakiFix opened its newest location, uBreakiFix Baytown , on Dec. 19 at 5623 Garth Road, Suite 145. This is the brand’s second location in the eastern region of the state, joining a store in Atascocita.

uBreakiFix services anything with a power button, including smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, drones, hoverboards, and everything in between. To date, uBreakiFix has completed more than 5 million repairs. While common fixes include cracked screens, software issues, and camera issues, the brand offers support for most technical problems on any electronic device, regardless of make or model.

Through strategic partnerships with leading technology companies, including Samsung and Google, uBreakiFix provides Samsung Galaxy customers and Google Pixel and Pixelbook customers with manufacturer-backed, same-day repair services using genuine parts. Through the partnership with Samsung, Galaxy owners can get in and out-of-warranty repairs at more than 300 locations nationwide, with most repairs completed in two hours or less.

uBreakiFix Baytown is the third location for Steve Curtindale, who also owns locations in Gulfport, Mississippi and Atascocita, Texas. In both Texas locations, Curtindale is joined by partners Garlon Pemberton and Warren Dedeaux. Together, they plan to open four more locations in the East Houston area.

“Our current locations have great reputations for exceeding customer's expectations,” Curtindale said. “We want to continue this in the Baytown area by providing high quality repairs with an excellent customer experience. Baytown is a beautiful city with a rich and diverse culture, and we are thrilled to meet the technology needs of this community.”

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial duo Justin Wetherill and David Reiff, who later partnered with Eddie Trujillo to transition their Internet-based brand to a brick and mortar model. By offering convenience, accessibility, and unparalleled customer service, uBreakiFix filled a gap in the repair marketplace and has since emerged as an industry leader in growth, service offerings, and authorized partnerships. In 2018, Wetherill was inducted into the Forbes Technology Council, and uBreakiFix earned a top spot on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500® list, ranking #18 overall, #1 in the Electronics Repair category, and #1 on the Top New Franchises list.

uBreakiFix has more than 470 locations open across the U.S. and Canada. The brand has opened nearly 100 new stores during the first three quarters of 2018 and plans to increase growth through the end of the year. For more information on uBreakiFix franchising, visit https://ubreakifix.com/franchising.

“At uBreakiFix, our goal is to take the hassle of a broken device and create the most positive, convenient experience possible for our customers,” Wetherill said. “We are a customer service company first, and a tech repair company second. As we expand into Baytown, we look forward to becoming the trusted resource to keep consumers and businesses connected to the things and people who matter most.”

uBreakiFix

Baytown is located at 5623 Garth Rd., Suite 145, Baytown, TX 77521

and can be reached at: 832-784-1344. For more information and to view a service menu, visit https://www.ubreakifix.com/locations/baytown .

About uBreakiFix

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as the exclusive walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2017, uBreakiFix expanded the partnership to include exclusive after sales support for Google Pixelbook customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S.

In 2018, uBreakiFix also ranked #18 on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, #1 in the Electronics Repair category, and #1 on the Top New Franchises list. For more information, visit https://www.ubreakifix.com .

For more information, contact:

Kaci Pollack

(678) 895-4488

kaci@seesparkgo.com

