26/12/2018 21:05:00

Ultra Petroleum Corp. Closes on Previously Announced Debt Exchange Agreement Reducing Long-Term Debt by Approximately $235 Million and Improving Pro Forma Consolidated Net Leverage Ratio to 3.5x

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultra Petroleum Corp. (“Ultra Petroleum” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: UPL) closed on the previously announced debt exchange agreement to reduce long-term debt by approximately $235 million (the “Exchange Transaction”) on December 21, 2018. Pro forma for the exchange, as of September 30, 2018, the Company’s Consolidated Net Leverage Ratio(1) is reduced to 3.5x from 3.9x. In addition to the reduction in debt, the New Notes (as defined below) will extend the maturity of the exchanged 2022 Notes (as defined below) to July 2024.

The Exchange Transaction closed with the exchange of approximately $505 million aggregate principal amount, or 72.1 percent, of its 6.875% Senior Notes due 2022 (the “2022 Notes”) and $275 million aggregate principal amount, or 55.0 percent, of its 7.125% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “2025 Notes”), for approximately $545 million of new 9.00% Cash / 2.00% PIK Senior Secured Second Lien Notes due July 2024 (the “New Notes”) and approximately 10.9 million new warrants entitling each holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company. 

Under the terms of the Exchange Transaction, the Company retains the ability to further exchange approximately $55 million of the remaining 2022 Notes within one year on the same terms or terms that are more favorable to the Company.

(1) Consolidated Net Leverage Ratio is as defined in the Company’s Credit Agreement dated April 12, 2017.

About Ultra Petroleum

Ultra Petroleum Corp. is an independent energy company engaged in domestic natural gas and oil exploration, development and production. The Company is listed on NASDAQ and trades under the ticker symbol “UPL”.

Additional information on the Company is available at www.ultrapetroleum.com. In addition, our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) are available by written request to Ultra Petroleum Corp. at 116 Inverness Drive East, Suite 400, Englewood, CO 80112 (Attention: Investor Relations) or on our website (www.ultrapetroleum.com) or from the SEC on their website at www.sec.gov or by telephone request at 1-800-SEC-0330.

This news release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statement, including any opinions, forecasts, projections or other statements, other than statements of historical fact, are or may be forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements herein are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct and actual results may differ materially from those projected or reflected in such statements. In addition, certain risks and uncertainties inherent in our business as well as risks and uncertainties related to our operational and financial results are set forth in our filings with the SEC, particularly in the section entitled “Risk Factors” included in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year, our most recent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and from time to time in other filings made by the Company with the SEC. Some of these risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, increased competition, the timing and extent of changes in prices for oil and gas, particularly in the areas where we own properties, conduct operations, and market our production, as well as the timing and extent of our success in discovering, developing, producing and estimating oil and gas reserves, our ability to successfully monetize the properties we are marketing, weather and government regulation, and the availability of oil field services, personnel and equipment.

For further information contact:

Investor Relations

303-708-9740, ext. 9898

Email: IR@ultrapetroleum.com

UP_logo_rgb_lg.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
15:10
VWS
  Mens jeg/vi i spænding imødeser de næste par dages ordreannonceringer, så har jeg kigget lidt på S..
26
24 Dec
 
De fejrer jo ikke jul   jeg læser at de klager , men hvordan kan de klage over hjælp til en højtid s..
26
23 Dec
PNDORA
Der var engang en aktieanalytiker og drama queen nr. 1 i Norden hos Carnegie, der hed Lars Topholm. ..
25
21 Dec
VELO
Min dag med grovvalsede Jeg begyndte dagen med de grovvalsede havregryn, men fandt så ud af, at der..
24
21 Dec
BAVA
Når nu Pengekom's nyhed før ikke rigtig fængede, så er der måske noget her, der vil:   De amerikansk..
18
21 Dec
VELO
Vi er alle forskellige og det er jo skønt, at der kan være plads til både daytradere og FA folk. Det..
17
24 Dec
 
Jeg kender mange muslimer, der fejrer jul. Det er sjovt, at DF’ere klager over, at muslimer ikke ..
15
23 Dec
BAVA
N/A er synonym for anonyme investorer, herunder skjuler sig de store Hedgefonde, som shorter danske ..
15
20 Dec
 
Nej - det er den samme finanskrise (2008), der endnu ikke er løst. Det hele hviler på en tyk sky af ..
15
24 Dec
 
Stop nu den debat. Den hører ikke til her! God jul.
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
BrainStorm Expands Manufacturing of NurOwn® for Phase 2 Progressive MS Trial
2
Diet Doc Explains Why Intermittent Fasting is Best Option To Prevent Weight Gain After The Holidays
3
Uptick Newswire Hosts CellCube Energy Storage Systems Inc. to Discuss its Spinout Entity V23 Resources Corporation and Project Growth in 2019
4
CytoDyn Names Nitya G. Ray, Ph.D. as Chief Technology Officer
5
Nightfood Ice Cream Compared Favorably to Industry-Leading Brand in First National Media Review

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

22:13
Plantronics Announces Closure of Polycom FCPA Investigation
22:00
Larson Electronics Releases 240D/120V 3-Phase Power Distribution Substation
22:00
NexusTours integrates Cienfuegos as their tenth destination in Cuba
21:30
MKS Instruments Ranked Among Fastest Growing Companies in North America on Deloitte’s 2018 Technology Fast 500™
21:20
INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against XPO Logistics, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
21:15
Gold Resource Corporation Declares December Monthly Dividend
21:15
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Announces Expected January 2019 Monthly Dividend Rate of $0.19 Per Common Share
21:10
INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Teladoc Health, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
21:05
Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Host Bank of America Merrill Lynch in their West Coast Tour

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
26 December 2018 22:32:59
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181220.2 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-12-26 23:32:59 - 2018-12-26 22:32:59 - 1000 - Website: OKAY