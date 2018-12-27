Amazonas Florestal Ltd. Announced Today That the Company has Moved Its Corporate Offices to Toronto, Canada, and Reported Its Investors’ Acceptance of Business Plans That Will be Funded Starting January 2019

Toronto, ON, Dec. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Amazonas Florestal, Ltd. (www.azflus.com) (OTC PINK: “AZFL”), a natural resources company dedicated to innovative, sustainable forest management, Industrial CBD Hemp and the certification and sales of carbon credits, today reported that it has moved its Corporate Offices to Toronto, Ontario, Canada and that as the first order of business at these new offices, the Company intends to apply for a Cannabis Retail License in Ontario, and that contingent to that licensing it will open a Cannabis Retail store that has already been secured in Etobicoke, near Toronto.

The Company added that more than one investment group has accepted its Business Plans and expressed that they expect to complete a commitment in the early part of January to fund the operations therein described which include a retail cannabis dispensary branded as Havanos Cannabis Boutique (Twitter: @HavanosC ) and a 10,000 square foot grow operation in southern Ontario.

Company auditors have notified management that the audits are completed and will be filed together with the 2018 Annual Report. The Company announced that it expects these measures will allow for the completion of plans to renew operations in Colorado where last year it almost gained $35 Million plus in revenues from its High CBD Industrial Hemp Plantations, having tested 1/10th of 1% too high for the legal THC limits of .3 to be classified as Industrial Hemp. The renewed operations are expected to achieve the planting and harvest of 50 acres using certified and proven genetic strains of High CBD Hemp.

Ricardo Cortez, Company Chairman, said, “After a couple years in an uphill battle, I can say that the outlook for AZFL in 2019 is excellent. The company has finished its audits and has three solid business plans in the works, with serious investors in the process of commitments, any of which will allow the company to return to operations. We here at management feel that the company is poised for big things now in 2019; any inclusion of profitable operations will put us back on the map and allow us to build shareholder value again and grow.”

Mr. Cortez went on to say, “We now have partners and affiliates on location preparing to mount operations in both Colorado and Toronto. In Colorado we are preparing to make an offer in January on a 53 acres property where we could plant at least 32 acres in April. Nearby there are another 20 acres for lease that we also intend to secure to complete a minimum of 50 acres. Those operations are in addition to the operations in Canada where we already have moved our offices in preparation and where the dispensary location has been secured and consultants have been retained. We intend to file paperwork by January 7th and be included in the lottery that will determine in the phase 1 the first 25 retail licenses in the province of Ontario. If selected it will be huge, but otherwise our consultants at CannDelta are confident that more license applications will open in the next months and we stand a running chance to be one of them. These stores will be the only allowed to cater initially to more than 1.7 Million smokers expected to spend upwards of $3 Billion in the first year alone in Ontario only. A revenue potential of $30 Million per store that could surely help us recover last year’s losses were we to be one of them. This has become our corporate mission now and I can only hope that our following agrees and appreciates these new directions. There is still some opportunity for any investors interested in acquiring a piece of the Canadian retailer. Interested parties can contact us via corporate email: azflorestal@outlook.com. Last year 2017 was tough, this year filled with challenges and preparation; 2019 is shaping up to be the threshold for AZFL to be allowed to fully develop operations that promise substantial advancement for the company.”

Also, the Company announced that it continues to make headway in the development of markets for Amazon Hemp CBD now being sold online through the Company website, as its spearhead brand for placing CBD products on the market. This activity is in preparation for the increased amounts of product that will become available for the Company to market next year through its new ventures. With this goal in mind, management has ordered the confection of an independent new website to platform the sales of the products on a larger level and independent to the corporate websites. The new site and products will be announced in January 2019. The Company reported finally that it expects to soon announce the new IR and marketing teams, that management is already in negotiations with, that will help coordinate these efforts.

About Amazonas Florestal Ltd.

Amazonas Florestal Ltd. is a natural resources company dedicated to innovative, sustainable management of large tracts of land in the rainforests of Amazonas, Brazil, that include the certification and sale of carbon credits and the growth, harvesting, research and development of Industrial Hemp and related high CBD products in the U.S. and internationally.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, AZFL’s primary objective is to build shareholder value by becoming a leader in CBD production, Cannabis cultivation and the distribution of new innovative CBD and Cannabis products. Please visit the Company at: www.azflus.com

Forward Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this release regarding Amazonas Florestal Ltd. are made pursuant to the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, continued acceptance of the Company's products, increased levels of competition, new products and technological changes, the Company's dependence upon third-party suppliers, intellectual property rights, and other risks detailed from time to time in the company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

