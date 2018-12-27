Benzinga’s 2nd Annual Cannabis Capital Conference to Draw Key Players in the Burgeoning Industry

MIAMI, Dec. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire – North America’s leading cannabis entrepreneurs and investors will flock to beautiful Miami, Florida, Jan. 15-16, 2019, for the second annual Cannabis Capital Conference , hosted by premier financial media outlet Benzinga. This highly-anticipated event sets the standard among cannabis conferences, offering unparalleled access and seamless interaction between the entrepreneurs who are establishing highly promising companies and the investors whose capital will fuel their efforts.

Returning to present at the event once again are top investors like CNBC’s Tim Seymour, Jon Najarian and New Cannabis Ventures founder Alan Brochstein. They will speak alongside some of America’s leading CEOs, who are expertly guiding today’s standout cannabis companies to success.

“Benzinga’s Cannabis Capital Conference brings together the crème de la crème of the cannabis world,” said Neal Hamilton, vice president of marketing for Benzinga. “Benzinga has long presided as a financial media leader, offering broad coverage relative to the cannabis space. We now bring that standout expertise to a live setting where entrepreneurs and investors can network, forge deals and learn from today’s top cannabis influencers, policymakers and innovators. No other cannabis conference facilitates the level of access or the seamless interaction between cannabis investors and entrepreneurs that the Cannabis Capital Conference provides.”

Tickets for the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference are on sale now and can be purchased online at https://www.benzingacannabisconference.com . Investors can qualify for free passes by emailing bzcannabis@benzinga.com .

The Cannabis Capital Conference will kick off Jan. 15 with an exclusive, invitation-only cannabis executive retreat. This C-suite event will be held exclusively for cannabis operators and executives. Discussion topics will include post-legalization Canada, the next steps for legalization in the United States, 280E and more. That evening, a general admission networking event will take place for all conference participants.

On Jan. 16, the Cannabis Capital Conference will get into full swing with a full day of engaging panels, exclusive investor presentations, speed networking and more. The second day represents the perfect opportunity to make deals and learn from policy makers, influencers and trailblazers.

