Bombardier Announces Sale of Four Global 6000 Business Jets to Undisclosed Customer

The Global 6000 aircraft delivers performance, reliability and leading-edge technology

With its advanced wing design, the Global 6000 aircraft delivers a smooth ride for exceptional comfort, and boasts the widest cabin in its class

MONTREAL, Dec. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier is pleased to announce the sale of four Global 6000 business jets to an undisclosed customer. This transaction is valued at $310 million U.S., according to current list prices and including a contract for services.

With its advanced wing design, the Global 6000 aircraft delivers a smooth ride for exceptional comfort, and boasts the widest cabin in its class.

The sophisticated and contemporary Premier cabin is available on the Global 5000 and Global 6000 aircraft, and was inspired by the Red Dot Award-winning interior aboard the Global 7500 business jet.

The reliable and flexible Global 6000 aircraft can travel 6,000 nautical miles (11,112 kilometres) at Mach 0.85 with eight passengers,* and can link Moscow to Los Angeles non-stop with eight passengers and four crew members.*

The Bombardier Global 6000 aircraft offers the most available electrical power in its category in its standard configuration via four variable frequency generators and an auxiliary power unit for ultimate reliability on long missions. The Bombardier Vision flight deck offers a head-up display with both Enhanced and Synthetic Vision.

About Bombardier With over 69,500 employees across four business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in 28 countries across the segments of Transportation, Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft and Aerostructures and Engineering Services. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, Bombardier posted revenues of $16.2 billion US. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier .

Notes to Editors To receive our press releases, please visit the RSS Feed section.

*Under certain operating conditions.

Bombardier, Bombardier Vision, Global 5000,

Global 6000 and Global 7500 are trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

For Information

Mark Masluch

Bombardier Business Aircraft

+ 1 514-855-7167 mark.masluch@aero.bombardier.com