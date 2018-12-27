27/12/2018 21:41:11

Bombardier Announces Sale of Four Global 6000 Business Jets to Undisclosed Customer

  • The Global 6000 aircraft delivers performance, reliability and leading-edge technology

  • With its advanced wing design, the Global 6000 aircraft delivers a smooth ride for exceptional comfort, and boasts the widest cabin in its class

MONTREAL, Dec. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier is pleased to announce the sale of four Global 6000 business jets to an undisclosed customer. This transaction is valued at $310 million U.S., according to current list prices and including a contract for services.

With its advanced wing design, the Global 6000 aircraft delivers a smooth ride for exceptional comfort, and boasts the widest cabin in its class.

The sophisticated and contemporary Premier cabin is available on the Global 5000 and Global 6000 aircraft, and was inspired by the Red Dot Award-winning interior aboard the Global 7500 business jet.

The reliable and flexible Global 6000 aircraft can travel 6,000 nautical miles (11,112 kilometres) at Mach 0.85 with eight passengers,* and can link Moscow to Los Angeles non-stop with eight passengers and four crew members.*

The Bombardier Global 6000 aircraft offers the most available electrical power in its category in its standard configuration via four variable frequency generators and an auxiliary power unit for ultimate reliability on long missions. The Bombardier Vision flight deck offers a head-up display with both Enhanced and Synthetic Vision.  

About Bombardier

With over 69,500 employees across four business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in 28 countries across the segments of Transportation, Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft and Aerostructures and Engineering Services. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, Bombardier posted revenues of $16.2 billion US. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Notes to Editors

To receive our press releases, please visit the RSS Feed section.

*Under certain operating conditions.

Bombardier, Bombardier Vision, Global 5000,

Global 6000 and Global 7500 are trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

For Information

Mark Masluch

Bombardier Business Aircraft

+ 1 514-855-7167

mark.masluch@aero.bombardier.com

Bombardier Aéronautique - Business Aircraft.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
26 Dec
VWS
  Mens jeg/vi i spænding imødeser de næste par dages ordreannonceringer, så har jeg kigget lidt på S..
38
23 Dec
PNDORA
Der var engang en aktieanalytiker og drama queen nr. 1 i Norden hos Carnegie, der hed Lars Topholm. ..
29
24 Dec
 
De fejrer jo ikke jul   jeg læser at de klager , men hvordan kan de klage over hjælp til en højtid s..
26
21 Dec
VELO
Min dag med grovvalsede Jeg begyndte dagen med de grovvalsede havregryn, men fandt så ud af, at der..
24
21 Dec
BAVA
Når nu Pengekom's nyhed før ikke rigtig fængede, så er der måske noget her, der vil:   De amerikansk..
18
21 Dec
VELO
Vi er alle forskellige og det er jo skønt, at der kan være plads til både daytradere og FA folk. Det..
17
24 Dec
 
Jeg kender mange muslimer, der fejrer jul. Det er sjovt, at DF’ere klager over, at muslimer ikke ..
15
23 Dec
BAVA
N/A er synonym for anonyme investorer, herunder skjuler sig de store Hedgefonde, som shorter danske ..
15
24 Dec
 
Stop nu den debat. Den hører ikke til her! God jul.
14
23 Dec
 
Ca.   400.000 ikke vestlige koster 33.000 millioner. ca. 83.000 pr.stk.   Ca. 5.200.000 danskere + v..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Synchrony Financial
2
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline and Extended Class Period in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Align Technology, Inc.
3
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Allergan plc. and Certain Officers – AGN
4
BREAKING: FPC Challenges Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker, Trump Admin. “Bump-Stock” Ban, in Federal Lawsuit Filed Today by Supreme Court Attorneys Goldstein & Russell, P.C.
5
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

22:34
Maiden Holdings Announces Completion of Sale of Maiden Reinsurance North America, Inc.
22:29
Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. Completes $8.0 Million Subordinated Debt Offering
22:28
Dr. Samuel Hahn Opens Plastic Surgery Center in Baltimore
22:19
DENTSPLY SIRONA, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York against Dentsply Sirona, Inc.
22:05
Merus Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2018 and Provides Business Update
22:03
Enstar Completes the Acquisition of Maiden’s North American Diversified Reinsurance Business
22:00
Encana completes sale of non-core San Juan asset; reaffirms commitment to $1.25 billion share buyback in 2019
21:59
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc.
21:48
Park Electrochemical Corp. Announces Date of Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
27 December 2018 22:55:53
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181220.2 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-12-27 23:55:53 - 2018-12-27 22:55:53 - 1000 - Website: OKAY