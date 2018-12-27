27/12/2018 12:35:00

BrainStorm Issues 2018 Letter to Shareholders

Related content
26 Dec - 
BrainStorm Expands Manufacturing of NurOwn® for Phase 2..
17 Dec - 
FDA Accepts BrainStorm’s NurOwn® IND Application for Pr..
04 Dec - 
BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics to Present at the 29th Int..

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI), a leading developer of adult stem cell therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases, today issued a Letter to shareholders.

Dear Valued Shareholder,

This past year was an extraordinary success for BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics from a research and development, clinical, financial and corporate perspective. I appreciate the many accomplishments of our employees and the dedicated support we have received from investors, as we execute on our goal of bringing critical treatments to those suffering from neurodegenerative diseases. 

I want to acknowledge the efforts of the six key centers enrolling patients in the Company’s NurOwn® Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS): Mass General Hospital, UMass, Mayo Clinic, CPMC, Cedars Sinai and UC Irvine, and to the ALS patients and their families for helping us advance the pivotal study. We are targeting to enroll 200 ALS patients in this trial, and we remain on track to achieve this key milestone by mid-2019.

In August 2018, the Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) completed the first planned interim safety analysis for the ALS Phase 3 study and concluded that there were no safety concerns and the study should continue as planned. Dr. Carlayne Jackson, M.D., who is the chair of the DSMB reviewing NurOwn commented, “We appreciate the continued commitment of BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics for conducting this trial in such an exemplary manner.” The DSMB will conduct an additional planned interim safety analysis by July 2019, for which we will report the outcome when it becomes available.

On the research and development front, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently approved the Company’s NurOwn investigational new drug application for a Phase 2 study in progressive Multiple Sclerosis (MS).  We plan to initiate a study in this patient population in the first quarter of 2019 and will provide additional details regarding the trial design and participating centers.  Expanding our clinical trial program into progressive MS is an important achievement in establishing NurOwn as a platform technology, and furthermore, we are conducting pre-clinical research in other neurodegenerative diseases, and plan to announce additional potential indications in 2019.

This year we also expanded our NurOwn manufacturing capabilities by transferring operations to the Dana Farber Cancer Institution, in addition to the on-going production at the City of Hope for Biomedicine and Genetics. 

In 2018, we focused on strengthening our financial position; we received $12.3 million from warrant activation and additional milestone payments as part of the previously awarded $16 million non-dilutive grant from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine.  In addition, for the 11th consecutive year, we received non-dilutive grants from the Israel Innovation Authority to further support the development of NurOwn®, including a research and development grant of $1 million. BrainStorm is entering 2019 in a position of financial strength, which will enable us to remain laser focused on executing our clinical trials and operational initiatives.

We expanded our patent portfolio by obtaining additional United States, European and Japanese patents for BrainStorm's NurOwn® technology for the treatment of ALS and Parkinson's disease. These additional patents further protect our technology, and are the result of our ongoing technology development and clinical progress.

Lastly, we strengthened our executive team and board of directors. We added three senior members to our executive team: Arturo Araya as Chief Commercial Officer, Susan Ward as Head of Clinical Operations, and Joseph Petroziello as Vice President, Scientific & Corporate Communications.  These individuals were sought after for their deep neuroscience experience, significant industry expertise and long track record of industry achievements.  Our Board of Directors was strengthened with the appointment of Anthony Polverino, Ph.D., Executive Vice President of Early Development & Chief Scientific Officer at Zymeworks Inc. and formerly interim Chief Scientific Officer of Kite Pharma. Dr. Polverino is a highly accomplished senior biopharmaceutical executive with more than 25 years’ industry experience in drug research and development.

Looking ahead to 2019, we remain focused on completing enrolment in the ALS phase 3 study and initiating the progressive MS phase 2 studies are our highest priorities.  We will continue to lead the development of cellular therapeutics in neurodegenerative disease, seek additional opportunities to expand our pipeline to address unmet need and continue to enhance our manufacturing capabilities and infrastructure. 

I want to personally thank you for your continued support.

Sincerely,

Chaim Lebovits, CEO

 

CONTACTS

Media:

Joseph Petroziello

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics

Phone: +1.215.485.6797

Email:  JP@brainstorm-cell.com

Investors:

Marcy Beth Nanus

Solebury Trout

Phone: +1.646.378.2927

Email: MNanus@troutgroup.com

download.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

12:35 BCLI
BrainStorm Issues 2018 Letter to Shareholders
26 Dec BCLI
BrainStorm Expands Manufacturing of NurOwn® for Phase 2 Progressive MS Trial
17 Dec BCLI
FDA Accepts BrainStorm’s NurOwn® IND Application for Progressive Multiple Sclerosis
04 Dec BCLI
BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics to Present at the 29th International Symposium on ALS/MND
21 Nov BCLI
Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Stellar Biotechnologies, MAM Software Group, EverQuote, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP, and Staffing 360 Solutions — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape
19 Nov BCLI
BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Announces Submission of IND for NurOwn® in Progressive Multiple Sclerosis
07 Nov BCLI
BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics to Present at November Clinical and Investor Conferences
29 Oct BCLI
BrainStorm Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2018 and Provides a Corporate Update
17 Oct BCLI
BrainStorm to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update on Monday, October 29
04 Oct BCLI
BrainStorm Poster Receives Clinical Abstract Award at NEALS Conference

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Uptick Newswire Hosts CellCube Energy Storage Systems Inc. to Discuss its Spinout Entity V23 Resources Corporation and Project Growth in 2019
2
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Synchrony Financial
3
Nightfood Ice Cream Compared Favorably to Industry-Leading Brand in First National Media Review
4
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline and Extended Class Period in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Align Technology, Inc.
5
BREAKING: FPC Challenges Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker, Trump Admin. “Bump-Stock” Ban, in Federal Lawsuit Filed Today by Supreme Court Attorneys Goldstein & Russell, P.C.

Related stock quotes

Brainstorm Cell Therapeu.. 3.250 0.6% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

13:08
New share for trading, InCoax Networks (483/18)
12:59
Net Asset Value(s)
12:58
Amazonas Florestal Ltd. Announced Today That the Company has Moved Its Corporate Offices to Toronto, Canada, and Reported Its Investors’ Acceptance of Business Plans That Will be Funded Starting January 2019
12:56
Net Asset Value(s)
12:55
Independent Bank Group Merger With Guaranty Bancorp to Close as Planned on January 1, 2019
12:46
Net Asset Value(s)
12:42
Net Asset Value(s)
12:40
GSRX Industries Inc. Receives Establishment License for New Green Spirit RX Medicinal Cannabis Dispensary by Department of Health of Puerto Rico
12:35
BrainStorm Issues 2018 Letter to Shareholders

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
27 December 2018 13:28:36
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181220.2 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-12-27 14:28:36 - 2018-12-27 13:28:36 - 1000 - Website: OKAY