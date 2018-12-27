Changes to Clearing Fees for Clients 41/18

ON JANUARY 1st 2019, NASDAQ CLEARING WILL INTRODUCE THE FOLLOWING CHANGES TO CLEARING FEES FOR CLIENTS USING OMNIBUS-, END CUSTOMER- AND DESIGNATED SUB-ACCOUNTS:

As part of our planned launch of the new daily settled FRA contract - Nasdaq Stibor™ 3M - announced in exchange notice 7th of November 2018, Nasdaq will make the following updates to the clearing fee list:

Reduced registration fee: Registration base fee for clearing of Nasdaq Stibor™ 3M will be 1 SEK

The Nasdaq Stibor™ 3M contract will be included in the Standard- and High Turnover discount models.

The changes are reflected in Appendix 3. Fee List of the Rules and Regulations.

