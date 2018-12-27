Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization: The Inside Look at Florida’s Foster Care System

CLEARWATER, Fla., Dec. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “It’s broken,” said an infuriated audience member in denouncing Florida’s privatized foster care system. On November 29, 2018, to raise awareness of the flaws in the foster care system, The Way to Happiness Association of Tampa Bay held a screening of the documentary Foster Shock, directed by Mari Frankel, to raise awareness of the issue. Tammi Martin, Guardian ad litem, who works directly to represent foster children in the legal system, was present for the showing.

Foster Shock is a series of interviews with teens who have “aged out” of the foster care system, giving you the inside look of what it’s like to grow up in foster care in Florida. The abuse and neglect of the privatized system was documented in the film, as well as vendors taking advantage of state funding. “We’re nuts to be doing it,” said a parent—requesting anonymity—who’s been fostering for 15 years, “but we love these kids.”

“We need to be a catalyst for change,” Martin told the audience, adding that a way to change the lives of foster kids is by using The Way to Happiness, a non-religious common sense guide, by L. Ron Hubbard. “It’s their morals and support,” said Martin. “I’ve had more than a few of my kids thank me for giving them the book.”

