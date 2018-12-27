27/12/2018 23:55:10

Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Costco Wholesale Corporation

BENSALEM, Pa., Dec. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the January 7, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Costco Wholesale Corporation (“Costco” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: COST) securities between June 6, 2018 and October 25, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Costco investors have until January 7, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their Costco investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On October 4, 2018, Costco announced that “in its upcoming fiscal 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K, it expects to report a material weakness in internal control” related to “general information technology controls in the areas of user access and program change-management over certain information technology systems that support the Company’s financial reporting processes.” The Company further explained that “[t]he access issues relate to the extent of privileges afforded users authorized to access company systems.” On this news, Costco’s share price fell from a close of $231.68 per share on October 4, 2018, to a close of $218.82 on October 5, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that the Company made false and misleading statements to the market related to its failure to maintain appropriate internal controls over financial reporting. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period.

If you purchased shares of Costco during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than January 7, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at https://www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

888-638-4847

howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com

www.howardsmithlaw.com

