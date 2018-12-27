27/12/2018 23:46:47

Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Fitbit, Inc.

Related content
27 Dec - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: ALGN NKTR FIT RBBN: The Law Offices ..
27 Dec - 
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the De..
26 Dec - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for IGCC, NKTR and FIT: Levi & Kors..

BENSALEM, Pa., Dec. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the December 31, 2018 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Fitbit, Inc. (“Fitbit” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FIT) securities between August 2, 2016 and January 30, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Fitbit investors have until December 31, 2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their Fitbit investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On November 2, 2016, Fitbit issued a press release announcing its Q3 2016 financial results. In the press release, Fitbit disclosed that it was lowering its full year 2016 revenue guidance to “between $2.320 billion and $2.345 billion,” down from the previously-announced “$2.5 to $2.6 billion.” On this news, Fitbit’s share price fell $4.30 per share, or 33.6%, to close at $8.51 per share on November 3, 2016, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then, on January 30, 2017, Fitbit issued a press release announcing its preliminary fourth quarter 2016 financial results. In the press release, Fitbit disclosed that it expected fourth quarter of 2016 revenue to be in the range of $572 million to $580 million, rather than its previously announced guidance range of $725 million to $750 million. Fitbit also disclosed expected annual revenue growth of approximately 17%, rather than the previously-announced forecast of 25% to 26%. On this news, Fitbit’s share price fell $1.15 per share, or 16%, to close at $6.06 per share on January 30, 2017, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges that the Defendants failed to disclose: (1) that the company was struggling to transition its mission and differentiate itself from Apple Inc. and other competitors; (2) that, as such, the Company was experiencing increased competition; (3) that, as a result, demand and sell-through for the Company’s existing and new products were being negatively impacted; (4) that, as a result, the Company’s sales and financial results were weakening, and growth was slowing; (5) that the Company’s financial guidance was overstated; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements during the Class Period about Fitbit’s business, operations, financial results and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased shares of Fitbit during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than December 31, 2018 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at https://www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

888-638-4847

howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com

www.howardsmithlaw.com

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

27 Dec FIT
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Fitbit, Inc.
27 Dec NKTR
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: ALGN NKTR FIT RBBN: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
27 Dec FIT
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Fitbit, Inc.
26 Dec NKTR
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for IGCC, NKTR and FIT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
26 Dec FIT
KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP:  Final Deadline Reminder for FITBIT, INC. Investors – FIT
24 Dec FIT
7-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Fitbit, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
24 Dec FIT
SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Fitbit, Inc. (FIT) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline - January 2, 2019
23 Dec NKTR
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of APOG, IGCC, NKTR and FIT
23 Dec FIT
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Bank OZK, Fitbit, India Globalization, and Aphria and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
21 Dec HON
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: JT HON DY FIT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Allergan plc. and Certain Officers – AGN
2
UPDATE: Diet Doc Explains Why Intermittent Fasting is Best Option To Prevent Weight Gain During Holidays
3
Weyland Tech Provides Update Regarding Issuance of Weyland AtoZ Pay Spin-Off Shares
4
ScientiaMobile Image CDN Reduces Payload by 69 Percent for eCommerce Site Sporter.com
5
SURGE TO ACQUIRE STAKE IN CENTERCOM GLOBAL BPO

Related stock quotes

Fitbit Inc Class A 4.940 -0.8% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

00:07
The Baltimore Sun Names the Capital Gazette 2018 Marylander of the Year
27 Dec
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Costco Wholesale Corporation
27 Dec
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Acquisition of Own Shares
27 Dec
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Synchrony Financial
27 Dec
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Fitbit, Inc.
27 Dec
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Honeywell International Inc.
27 Dec
Phunware, Inc. Commences Trading on Nasdaq as PHUN
27 Dec
GEE Group Announces Fiscal Year 2018 and Fourth Quarter Results
27 Dec
Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Two Agreements To Provide Up To $30 Million of Capital

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
28 December 2018 00:25:50
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181220.2 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-12-28 01:25:50 - 2018-12-28 00:25:50 - 1000 - Website: OKAY