27/12/2018 19:22:00

ELBIT IMAGING LTD. ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL BUYBACK OF NOTES SERIES I

Tel Aviv, Israel, Dec. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elbit Imaging Ltd.

(“EI” or the “Company”) (TASE, NASDAQ: EMITF) announced today, further to its press releases dated November 26, 2018, November 29, 2018, December 6, 2018, December 13, 2018 and December 20, 2018, regarding a new Buy-Back plan for its (Series I) notes (the “Notes” and the "Current Buy-Back Plan", respectively), that it completed repurchases of additional 1,100,000 par value Notes.

Below is a table containing a summary of data regarding the repurchase of Notes under the Current Buy-Back Plan:

Note

The acquiring corporation

Quantity purchased (Par value)

Weighted average price

Total amount paid(NIS)

Series IElbit Imaging Ltd13,214,920131.021117,314,339

Since the issuance of the Notes (in February 2014) and until the date of this press release, the Company has published three (3) buy-back plans for the repurchase of up to NIS 200 million of Notes. As of the date of this press release, the Company has purchased par value NIS 109.75 million Notes for a total cash consideration of NIS 136.53 million.

About Elbit Imaging Ltd.

Elbit Imaging Ltd. operates in the following principal fields of business: (i) medical industries through our indirect holdings in Insightec Ltd. and Gamida Cell Ltd.; (ii) land in India which is designated for sale (and which was initially designated for residential projects); and (iii) land in Eastern Europe which is designated for sale (and which was initially designated for development of commercial centers).

For Further Information:

Company Contact

Ron Hadassi

CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors

Tel: +972-3-608-6048

Fax: +972-3-608-6050

ron@elbitimaging.com

Elbit Logo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
26 Dec
VWS
  Mens jeg/vi i spænding imødeser de næste par dages ordreannonceringer, så har jeg kigget lidt på S..
37
23 Dec
PNDORA
Der var engang en aktieanalytiker og drama queen nr. 1 i Norden hos Carnegie, der hed Lars Topholm. ..
29
24 Dec
 
De fejrer jo ikke jul   jeg læser at de klager , men hvordan kan de klage over hjælp til en højtid s..
26
21 Dec
VELO
Min dag med grovvalsede Jeg begyndte dagen med de grovvalsede havregryn, men fandt så ud af, at der..
24
21 Dec
BAVA
Når nu Pengekom's nyhed før ikke rigtig fængede, så er der måske noget her, der vil:   De amerikansk..
18
21 Dec
VELO
Vi er alle forskellige og det er jo skønt, at der kan være plads til både daytradere og FA folk. Det..
17
24 Dec
 
Jeg kender mange muslimer, der fejrer jul. Det er sjovt, at DF’ere klager over, at muslimer ikke ..
15
23 Dec
BAVA
N/A er synonym for anonyme investorer, herunder skjuler sig de store Hedgefonde, som shorter danske ..
15
20 Dec
 
Nej - det er den samme finanskrise (2008), der endnu ikke er løst. Det hele hviler på en tyk sky af ..
15
24 Dec
 
Stop nu den debat. Den hører ikke til her! God jul.
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Synchrony Financial
2
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline and Extended Class Period in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Align Technology, Inc.
3
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Allergan plc. and Certain Officers – AGN
4
BREAKING: FPC Challenges Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker, Trump Admin. “Bump-Stock” Ban, in Federal Lawsuit Filed Today by Supreme Court Attorneys Goldstein & Russell, P.C.
5
MKS Instruments Ranked Among Fastest Growing Companies in North America on Deloitte’s 2018 Technology Fast 500™

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

19:28
Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. Hires New CEO/President
19:23
Church of Scientology Participated in Happy Thanksgiving Honoring Community Service
19:22
ELBIT IMAGING LTD. ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL BUYBACK OF NOTES SERIES I
19:22
ELBIT IMAGING ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF DELISTING DETERMINATION FROM NASDAQ STAFF; COMPANY TO REQUEST HEARING
19:19
Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization: The Inside Look at Florida’s Foster Care System
19:16
Rheumatology Community Urges CMS to Proceed with Caution When Considering IPI Drug Pricing Model
19:15
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Nova Lifestyle, Inc. (NVFY)
19:13
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of AxoGen, Inc. (AXGN)
18:58
NX Uranium, Inc. Announces New Management

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
27 December 2018 19:50:47
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181220.2 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-12-27 20:50:47 - 2018-12-27 19:50:47 - 1000 - Website: OKAY