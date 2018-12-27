27/12/2018 16:44:07

Enel Green Power Brings Online 620 MW of New Wind Capacity in the United States

  • The 320 MW Rattlesnake Creek wind farm in Nebraska will sell its energy to Facebook and Adobe, while the Diamond Vista wind farm of around 300 MW in Kansas will sell its energy to Kohler, Tri-County Electric Cooperative of Oklahoma and City Utilities of Springfield

  • Enel invested approximately 430 million US dollars in the construction of Rattlesnake Creek, and around 400 million US dollars to build  Diamond Vista

     

  • With these two projects, Enel Green Power has connected around 2.6 GW of renewable capacity to grids around the world from January 2018 to date, of which over 830 MW in North America

ROME and BOSTON, Dec. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enel, through its US renewable company Enel Green Power North America, Inc. (“EGPNA”), has started operations of the 320 MW Rattlesnake Creek wind farm, its first wind facility in the US state of Nebraska, and the Diamond Vista wind farm of around 300 MW in Kansas. Combined, the two new wind farms will generate around 2,600 GWh annually. With these two wind farms, the total renewable capacity that Enel Green Power has connected to grids around the world this year amounts to approximately 2.6 GW, of which over 830 MW in North America.

“With the completion of Rattlesnake Creek and Diamond Vista, we have now added more than 800 MW of new wind capacity in 2018 in the US, strengthening our growth in the country and  confirming our position as partner of choice for commercial and industrial customers,” said Antonio Cammisecra, Head of Enel Green Power. “These projects further demonstrate our ability to develop customised solutions that best meet the renewable energy needs of our customers.”

The Rattlesnake Creek wind farm, located in Dixon County, Nebraska, is fully contracted with long-term power purchase agreements, under which Adobe will purchase the energy from a 10 MW portion through 2028 and Facebook will gradually buy the wind farm’s full output by 2029. The agreement enables Facebook to power its data centre in Papillion, Nebraska with 100% renewable energy. The investment in the construction of Rattlesnake Creek, which is expected to generate around 1,300 GWh annually, amounts to approximately 430 million US dollars.

The Diamond Vista wind farm, located in Marion and Dickinson Counties, Kansas, is supported by three separate long-term power purchase agreements. The electricity and renewable energy credits from a 100 MW portion of the wind farm will be sold to global manufacturing company Kohler Co. to supply 100% of the annual electricity needed to power the company’s US and Canadian operations, including its 85 manufacturing facilities, offices and warehouses, while reducing Kohler’s global greenhouse gas emissions by more than 25%. Additionally, the output and renewable energy credits from another 100 MW portion of the facility will be sold to City Utilities of Springfield, and those from an 84 MW portion to Tri-County Electric Cooperative of Oklahoma. The investment in the construction of Diamond Vista, which is also expected to generate around 1,300 GWh annually, amounts to around 400 million US dollars.

In addition, EGPNA signed tax equity agreements with Bank of America Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan for the Rattlesnake Creek and Diamond Vista wind farms. The two investment banks will purchase 100% of the “Class B” equity interests of the 320 MW Rattlesnake Creek wind project in Nebraska for around 334 million US dollars. Under a separate agreement, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan will also purchase 100% of the “Class B” equity interests of the 300 MW Diamond Vista wind project in Kansas for around 317 million US dollars. Enel retains 100% ownership of the “Class A” interests, as well as control over the management and operation of both wind farms.

Over the past year Enel signed around 570 MW of commercial and industrial (C&I) PPAs in the US. To date, Enel has signed, directly or indirectly, more than 1.2 GW of power supply contracts in the US with C&I customers. Through these agreements, Enel is able to create tailor-made solutions for its corporate customers, with the aim to provide them with long-term access to an affordable, sustainable and reliable source of power.

EGPNA, part of Enel Green Power, is a leading owner and operator of renewable energy plants in North America with projects operating and under development in 24 US states and two Canadian provinces. EGPNA operates around 100 plants with a managed capacity of around 5 GW powered by renewable hydropower, wind, geothermal and solar energy. In 2017, the company was the fastest growing renewable energy company in the US, bringing approximately 1.2 GW of capacity online. The company is currently the largest wind operator in Kansas and Oklahoma.

Enel Green Power is the Enel Group’s business line dedicated to the development and operation of renewables across the world, with a presence in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa and Oceania. Enel Green Power is a global leader in the green energy sector with a managed capacity of around 43 GW across a generation mix that includes wind, solar, geothermal and hydropower, and is at the forefront of integrating innovative technologies into renewable power plants.

