Energous Corporation Announces First Customer Product Approval from FCC

New wirelessly-charged personal sound amplification products from Energous customer, Delight, are certified to sell in the United States

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT), the developer of WattUp, a revolutionary wireless charging 2.0 technology, today announced the first customer product to receive FCC approval. With this certification, the WattUp-enabled personal sound amplification products (PSAP) from Delight , in partnership with SK Telesys , are now certified to be marketed and sold in the United States.

“FCC approval of the Delight PSAP hearing device is a very significant and positive announcement for Energous in that it represents the first WattUp-enabled consumer product moving into full commercial production, with anticipated availability in Q1,” said Stephen R. Rizzone, president and CEO of Energous Corporation. “While there have been delays in reaching this point, the customer funnel is robust, and we believe this is the first of many WattUp-enabled consumer electronic products in a number of growing vertical markets that will be going into full production in 2019.”

Like hearing aids, PSAPs are used by the hearing impaired to assist with hearing loss, but they are available without a prescription and tend to be lower in cost than hearing aids. WattUp’s unique wireless charging technology allows users to recharge the Delight PSAP simply by placing it on the included WattUp charging pad, eliminating the difficult and often frustrating process of frequent battery replacement.

