27/12/2018 22:03:16

Enstar Completes the Acquisition of Maiden’s North American Diversified Reinsurance Business

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Dec. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enstar Group Limited (“Enstar”) (Nasdaq: ESGR) announced today that one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries completed a previously announced transaction to acquire Maiden Reinsurance North America, Inc. (“Maiden Re North America”) from a subsidiary of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. Maiden Re North America is a diversified insurance company domiciled in Missouri that provides property and casualty treaty reinsurance, casualty facultative reinsurance and accident and health treaty reinsurance. As previously disclosed, the transaction included novation and retrocession agreements pursuant to which the Company's subsidiary, Cavello Bay Reinsurance Limited, assumed certain Maiden Reinsurance Ltd. business in exchange for a ceding commission.

The net consideration paid in the transactions was $272.4 million, which represents the adjusted purchase price less the ceding commission. At closing, Enstar assumed approximately $1.3 billion of net loss and loss adjustment expense reserves and unearned premium reserves.

About Enstar

Enstar is a multi-faceted insurance group, with over $15.1 billion in assets, that offers innovative capital release solutions and specialty underwriting capabilities through its network of group companies in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, and other international locations. Enstar is a market leader in completing legacy acquisitions, having acquired over 80 companies and portfolios since its formation in 2001. Enstar’s active underwriting businesses include the StarStone group of companies, an A- rated global specialty insurance group with multiple global underwriting platforms, and the Atrium group of companies, which manage and underwrite specialist insurance and reinsurance business for Lloyd’s Syndicate 609. For further information about Enstar, see www.enstargroup.com.

Contact: Guy Bowker

Telephone: +1 (441) 292-3645

enstar.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
26 Dec
VWS
  Mens jeg/vi i spænding imødeser de næste par dages ordreannonceringer, så har jeg kigget lidt på S..
38
23 Dec
PNDORA
Der var engang en aktieanalytiker og drama queen nr. 1 i Norden hos Carnegie, der hed Lars Topholm. ..
29
24 Dec
 
De fejrer jo ikke jul   jeg læser at de klager , men hvordan kan de klage over hjælp til en højtid s..
26
21 Dec
VELO
Min dag med grovvalsede Jeg begyndte dagen med de grovvalsede havregryn, men fandt så ud af, at der..
24
21 Dec
BAVA
Når nu Pengekom's nyhed før ikke rigtig fængede, så er der måske noget her, der vil:   De amerikansk..
18
21 Dec
VELO
Vi er alle forskellige og det er jo skønt, at der kan være plads til både daytradere og FA folk. Det..
17
24 Dec
 
Jeg kender mange muslimer, der fejrer jul. Det er sjovt, at DF’ere klager over, at muslimer ikke ..
15
23 Dec
BAVA
N/A er synonym for anonyme investorer, herunder skjuler sig de store Hedgefonde, som shorter danske ..
15
21:04
 
Det minder lidt om 2008 da verden alle var ved at tror verden var ved at gå ned - der er bare en kæm..
14
24 Dec
 
Stop nu den debat. Den hører ikke til her! God jul.
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Synchrony Financial
2
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline and Extended Class Period in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Align Technology, Inc.
3
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Allergan plc. and Certain Officers – AGN
4
BREAKING: FPC Challenges Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker, Trump Admin. “Bump-Stock” Ban, in Federal Lawsuit Filed Today by Supreme Court Attorneys Goldstein & Russell, P.C.
5
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

22:34
Maiden Holdings Announces Completion of Sale of Maiden Reinsurance North America, Inc.
22:29
Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. Completes $8.0 Million Subordinated Debt Offering
22:28
Dr. Samuel Hahn Opens Plastic Surgery Center in Baltimore
22:19
DENTSPLY SIRONA, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York against Dentsply Sirona, Inc.
22:05
Merus Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2018 and Provides Business Update
22:03
Enstar Completes the Acquisition of Maiden’s North American Diversified Reinsurance Business
22:00
Encana completes sale of non-core San Juan asset; reaffirms commitment to $1.25 billion share buyback in 2019
21:59
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc.
21:48
Park Electrochemical Corp. Announces Date of Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
27 December 2018 22:55:23
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181220.2 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-12-27 23:55:23 - 2018-12-27 22:55:23 - 1000 - Website: OKAY