27/12/2018 20:00:00

Flushing Financial Corporation to Host Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Call

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Dec. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flushing Financial Corporation (the “Company”) (Nasdaq-GS: FFIC), the parent holding company for Flushing Bank (the “Bank”), today announced that it will release its fourth quarter 2018 earnings after the market closes on Thursday, January 31, 2019.

John R. Buran, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Susan K. Cullen, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host the conference call on Friday, February 1, 2019 at 9:30 AM (ET) to discuss the Company’s strategy and results for the fourth quarter of 2018. Interested parties are invited to listen in by dialing 1-877-509-5836. The conference call will be simultaneously webcast at https://services.choruscall.com/links/ffic190201.html and archived through February 1, 2020.

Conference Call Details

Dial-in for Live Call: 1-877-509-5836

Webcast: https://services.choruscall.com/links/ffic190201.html

Dial-in for Replay: 1-877-344-7529

Replay AccessCode:  10123652

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION (Nasdaq: FFIC) is the holding company for Flushing Bank®, a New York State—chartered commercial bank insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The Bank serves consumers, businesses, professionals, corporate clients, and public entities by offering a full complement of deposit, loan, equipment finance, and cash management services through its banking offices located in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Long Island. As a leader in real estate lending, the Bank’s experienced lending team creates mortgage solutions for real estate owners and property managers both within and outside the New York City metropolitan area. Flushing Bank is an Equal Housing Lender. The Bank also operates an online banking division consisting of iGObanking.com®, which offers competitively priced deposit products to consumers nationwide, and BankPurely®, our eco-friendly, healthier lifestyle community brand.

Additional information on Flushing Bank and Flushing Financial Corporation may be obtained by visiting the Company’s website at https://www.flushingbank.com

CONTACT:

Susan K. Cullen

Senior Executive Vice President and

Chief Financial Officer

Flushing Financial Corporation

(718) 961-5400

