Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Fitbit, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the December 31, 2018 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Fitbit, Inc. (“Fitbit” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FIT) securities between August 2, 2016 and January 30, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Fitbit investors have until December 31, 2018  to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On November 2, 2016, Fitbit issued a press release announcing its Q3 2016 financial results. In the press release, Fitbit disclosed that it was lowering its full year 2016 revenue guidance to “between $2.320 billion and $2.345 billion,” down from the previously-announced “$2.5 to $2.6 billion.” On this news, Fitbit’s share price fell $4.30 per share, or 33.6%, to close at $8.51 per share on November 3, 2016, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then, on January 30, 2017, Fitbit issued a press release announcing its preliminary fourth quarter 2016 financial results. In the press release, Fitbit disclosed that it expected fourth quarter of 2016 revenue to be in the range of $572 million to $580 million, rather than its previously announced guidance range of $725 million to $750 million. Fitbit also disclosed expected annual revenue growth of approximately 17%, rather than the previously-announced forecast of 25% to 26%. On this news, Fitbit’s share price fell $1.15 per share, or 16%, to close at $6.06 per share on January 30, 2017, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges that the Defendants failed to disclose: (1) that the company was struggling to transition its mission and differentiate itself from Apple Inc. and other competitors; (2) that, as such, the Company was experiencing increased competition; (3) that, as a result, demand and sell-through for the Company’s existing and new products were being negatively impacted; (4) that, as a result, the Company’s sales and financial results were weakening, and growth was slowing; (5) that the Company’s financial guidance was overstated; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements during the Class Period about Fitbit’s business, operations, financial results and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased shares of Fitbit, you may move the Court no later than December 31, 2018 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Glancy Prongay and Murray LLP, Los Angeles

Lesley Portnoy, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224

www.glancylaw.com 

shareholders@glancylaw.com

GPM Logo.jpg

