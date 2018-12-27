27/12/2018 12:40:00

GSRX Industries Inc. Receives Establishment License for New Green Spirit RX Medicinal Cannabis Dispensary by Department of Health of Puerto Rico

DORADO, Puerto Rico, Dec. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSRX Industries Inc. (OTCQB: GSRX) (“GSRX” or, the “Company”), through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Project 1493 LLC, has received the establishment license for the Company’s newest Green Spirit RX medicinal cannabis dispensary in Puerto Rico, clearing the way for the dispensary to begin retail operations immediately.

The newest Green Spirit RX medicinal cannabis dispensary is located at Bo. Quebrada de Fajardo, Carr. #3 Km. 44.9.  At nearly 5,000 square feet, GSRX’s Fajardo medicinal cannabis dispensary will be one of the island’s largest.  Upon opening, it will become the Company’s fifth medicinal cannabis dispensary in Puerto Rico. 

An ocean side community, Fajardo is home to the largest marina in the Caribbean, Puerto del Rey, which is a hub for the majority of Puerto Rico’s recreational boating, and a popular launching port for nearby Vieques, Culebra, and the U.S. and British Virgin Islands.  Fajardo is popular among tourists, and its beaches are bounded by calm, clear waters ideal for snorkeling.  It is also home to one of the few bioluminescent lagoons in the world, with nightly kayak trips offered by local companies who give educational tours.  Fajardo is also home to the Waldorf Astoria’s world-class spa and resort, the El Conquistador.

                 

GSRX currently operates four other Green Spirit RX dispensaries in Puerto Rico, with locations in Dorado, Carolina, and two in San Juan (Andalucia and Hato Rey).  The Company has pre-qualified licenses for four additional locations in Isla Verde, Bayamón, Old San Juan, and Guaynabo.  GSRX holds pre-qualified licenses in Puerto Rico for cannabis manufacturing and transportation, which allows for at-home patient delivery.

About GSRX Industries Inc.

GSRX Industries Inc. (OTCQB: GSRX), through its subsidiaries, is in the business of acquiring, developing and operating retail cannabis dispensaries, and is in the process of expanding its business to include the cultivation, extraction, manufacture and delivery of cannabis and cannabinoid products.  Currently, GSRX operates four cannabis dispensaries in Puerto Rico, with another (Fajardo) pending opening, operates one dispensary in California, and has four additional pre-qualified locations in Puerto Rico, all of which are in various phases of development and construction.

