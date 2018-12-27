27/12/2018 16:36:22

INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against NVIDIA Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $1,000,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against NVIDIA Corporation (“NVIDIA” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: NVDA) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between August 10, 2017 and November 15, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before February 19, 2019.           

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

