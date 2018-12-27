Issue of Equity

27/12/2018 15:54:00

London, December 27

Capital Gearing Trust plc

LEI:                  213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date:               27 December 2018

On 27 December 2018 Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the “Company”) issued 5,000 Ordinary Shares of 25p from its block listing facility at a price of 4,054 pence per share.

The Company’s issued share capital now consists of 7,028,039 Ordinary shares, and there are no shares held in Treasury.  Therefore, the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company is 7,028,039.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

PATAC Limited

Company Secretary

Enquiries: 0131 538 6610

