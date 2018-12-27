27/12/2018 22:34:30

Maiden Holdings Announces Completion of Sale of Maiden Reinsurance North America, Inc.

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Dec. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHLD) (“Maiden” or “the Company”) today announced that its subsidiary, Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd., has completed the sale of Maiden Reinsurance North America, Inc. (“Maiden US”) to Enstar Group Limited (“Enstar”) for net consideration of $272.4 million, including initial estimated closing adjustments. At closing, approximately $1.3 billion of legacy reinsurance liabilities for Maiden’s US Diversified Business were acquired by Enstar.

About Maiden Holdings, Ltd.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. is a Bermuda-based holding company formed in 2007.  The Company is focused on serving the needs of regional and specialty insurers in Europe and select other global markets by providing innovative reinsurance solutions designed to support their capital needs. 

CONTACT:

Bill Horning, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Maiden Holdings, Ltd.

Phone: 856.359.2532

E-mail: bhorning@maiden.bm

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. Logo

