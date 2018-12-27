Medifocus, Inc. Announces Recent Publication Highlighting Its Focal Therapy for Prostate and Breast Cancer Treatment Initiatives

COLUMBIA, Md. and TORONTO, Dec. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medifocus, Inc. (OTCQB: MDFZF and TSXV: MFS) ("Medifocus" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company with a portfolio of medical products encompassing thermotherapy systems for the treatment of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) and Breast Cancer, today announced that a company overview of the Medifocus’ novel Prolieve® Transurethral Thermodilatation™ (TUTD™) for the treatment of BPH and the potential of extending such technology platforms in Focal Therapy for the treatment of localized prostate cancer was recently published in Taiwan’s Global Bio & Investment Monthly Journal, as a result of the recent presentation by William Jow, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Medifocus at the China Biomed Innovation and Investment Conference (CBIIC 2018).

Dr. Jow commented, “The publication highlights the Company’s U.S. FDA approved Prolieve® Transurethral Thermodilatation™ System which offers relief to the millions of men who suffer from BPH. Prolieve® is a novel treatment which utilizes a unique transurethral microwave focused heat delivery system in combination with a patented and pressurized dilatation balloon to achieve immediate and long-term relief of BPH symptoms. Our Post Approval Study with 5-year follow-up data recently completed and accepted by the U.S. FDA confirms the long-term safety, efficacy and durability of Prolieve® in treating men with BPH symptoms and in preventing the progression of BPH by stabilizing Prostatic-specific Antigen (PSA) and prostate volume.”

Dr. Jow added, “The article described our unique ThermoDilatation™ and Thermocompression devices including Prolieve® and the Adaptive Phased Array (APA 1000) systems which eliminate the “heat sink” effect during treatments and shorten the distance between the microwave antennas and the target tissues, thus enabling effective delivery of focused thermal energy to cause apoptosis, cell kill and tissue ablation at lower heating energy while sparing surrounding structures from thermal injuries. The lower heating energy allows Prolieve® to be safely performed as an in-office procedure under local anesthesia alone. In addition, based on all clinical studies performed to date, about 90% of all patients treated with Prolieve® do not require an indwelling urinary catheter since ThermoDilatation™ results in the formation of a natural biological stent.”

Dr. Jow continued, "We are delighted that the Global Bio & Investment Monthly Journal has published the article highlighting the recent exciting developments at Medifocus, including the successful completion of our 5-Year FDA Post Approval Study which is now officially accepted with findings approved for publications and commercial distributions. The timing of such FDA approval coincides with our recent financial turnarounds and our global market expansion initiative. More importantly, the article heightens public awareness about Prostate and Breast Cancers which are rapidly becoming major public health issues in Asia.” Dr. Jow added, “Recognizing Medifocus as a leader in Microwave Focused Thermotherapy biotechnology, the journal outlines the clinical potentials in Minimally-Invasive Focal Therapy of Prostate Cancer and Breast Cancers utilizing Medifocus’ Thermocompression technology platforms, which are further empowered by our innovative patent pending Cluster Tissue Ablation technology.”

About the Prolieve® Thermodilatation™ System

The Prolieve® Thermodilatation™ System offers potential relief to the millions of men who suffer from Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH), a condition that becomes common as men age. About half of men over 50 have some enlargement of the prostate gland, and this rises to about 90% among those over 70. As the prostate enlarges, it constricts the urethra, thereby restricting the passage of urine. Persistent restriction and further progression of BPH, if left untreated, often results in worsening of lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS). Further complications of this process may result in urinary retention, bladder stones and infection, as well as compromised bladder and kidney function.

The Prolieve® System is a novel focused heat therapy which utilizes a unique combination of focused heat energy directed at the prostate in combination with a patented, water cooled and pressurized dilatation balloon to achieve immediate and long-term relief of BPH symptoms with very minimal treatment related side effects after a brief in-office procedure performed under local anesthesia. The unique advantage of this combined "heat plus compression" therapy is twofold: first, the heat denatures local tissue proteins of the (balloon) dilated urethra, resulting in an expanded and stiffened urethral lumen functioning as a biological stent. Second, the compression reduces local blood flow thus increasing the thermal efficiency of the microwave energy to achieve apoptosis and tissue ablation in the targeted prostate gland. As the transurethral microwave energy is applied to the entire prostate, a computerized feedback system involving the rectal temperature probe renders the rectal temperature not to exceed 41-42 ◦C, thus ensuring safety of the rectal wall and neurovascular bundles essential to preservation of erectile function.

About Medifocus, Inc.:

Medifocus, Inc. (TSXV-MFS, OTC-MDFZF) is a Biotechnology Company with a portfolio of medical technologies that utilize patented Focal Thermal Technology to treat conditions ranging from Prostate Diseases to Breast Cancer. Its Prolieve® Thermodilatation™ System offers symptomatic relief to men with Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) through a simple, fast, in-office treatment. Prolieve® is both FDA and Medicare approved for treating symptomatic BPH with over 100,000 cases performed in the U.S. alone, and with proven long-term safety, efficacy and durability. Its APA 1000 Breast Cancer Treatment System was licensed from Massachusetts Institute of Technology and developed by the Medifocus team. The Targeted Focal Thermotherapy has been demonstrated in Phase 2 clinical trials to offer significantly better tumor shrinkage in patients treated with the combined Chemothermal therapy compared those treated with Chemotherapy alone. APA 1000 was also shown to be effective in reducing margin positivity among patients treated with such thermotherapy prior to lumpectomy.

