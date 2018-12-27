Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
London, December 24
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Trust plc
As at close of business on 24-December-2018
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 459.74p
INCLUDING current year revenue 462.40p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50