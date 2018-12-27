Net Asset Value(s)

BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC 549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc at

close of business on 24 December 2018 were:

152.83p Capital only

153.89p Including current year income XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable

deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share issuance of 100,000 ordinary shares on 07 December

2018, the Company has 69,299,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 31,062,261

which are held in treasury.