The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 24 December 2018, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc, managed by Miton Asset Management Limited, is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to 24 December 2018                       91.19p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue                                                         89.20p per ordinary share

27 December 2018

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

