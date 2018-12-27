27/12/2018 17:18:18

New and Expanded Direct & Non-Stop Flights from Detroit to Jamaica and Punta Cana

ATLANTA, Dec. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vacation Express will begin offering new, direct flights from Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW) to Jamaica and expanding direct and non-stop flights to Punta Cana from Detroit in January of 2019.

New for winter: Jamaica

  • Monday departures for 4 & 7 nights January 21 – April 22, 2019

  • Friday departures for 3 & 7 nights January 25 – April 19, 2019

Expanded for 2019: Punta Cana

  • Saturday departures for 3, 4 & 7 nights January 19 – April 20, 2019

  • Sunday departures for 3, 6 & 7 nights January 20 – April 21, 2019

  • Tuesday departures for 4, 5 & 7 nights January 22 – April 23, 2019

  • Wednesday departures for 3, 4 & 6 nights January 23 – April 24, 2019

  • Non-stop Wednesday departures for 7 nights January 23 – April 24, 2019

All Vacation Express public charter flights from Detroit to Jamaica and Punta Cana are operated by Sunwing Airlines on a Boeing 737-800 series aircraft. During flights to both destinations, all travelers will enjoy in-flight entertainment, a non-alcoholic beverage, a snack, kids packs for young children, a free, full-size carry-on bag and the ability to purchase more food and drink options through Sunwing Cafe. Starting at only $59 each way, travelers also have the option to upgrade with money-saving bundles which may include advanced seat selection in the front of the aircraft, up to 4” of extra legroom, a hot meal and snack, two free alcoholic beverages, a free checked bag (up to 50lbs.) and priority check-in and boarding.

While travelers may purchase airfare only for round-trip flights, most travelers are booking vacation packages with air and staying at all-inclusive resorts. Packages can be booked online at VACATIONEXPRESS.com, by calling 1-800-309-4717 or through a local travel agent.

About Vacation Express:

Based in Atlanta, Vacation Express, part of Sunwing Travel Group, is a tour operator specializing in quality, affordable vacation packages to over 30 destinations in the Caribbean, Mexico and Costa Rica. Now in business for over 25 years, Vacation Express is one of the country’s largest and most trusted tour operators. Travelers looking for the most affordable, all-inclusive vacations may book Vacation Express’ exclusive, non-stop packages through their travel agent, directly by phone seven days a week at 1-800-309-4717 or online at VACATIONEXPRESS.com. Exclusive charter flights are operated by Sunwing Airlines, Allegiant Air, Swift Air, LLC., VivaAerobus, Miami Air International and Volaris.  See Operator/Participant Agreement for details.

Additional Notes: *Small service fee of $10 applies when booking through Vacation Express Call Center. For full terms and conditions, hotel and description of all services, please refer to the Vacation Express 2018 Brochure, www.vacationexpress.com or call 1.800.309.4717. Vacation Express now accepts debit cards that offer the same consumer protection as credit cards. See Operator/Participant Agreement for details. Public charter flights are operated by Sunwing Airlines. All flights subject to DOT approval. Packages are limited and subject to change without prior notice. Airfares are per person, reflect lowest available airfare at time of printing, are subject to change and based upon availability of class of service. Not responsible for errors or omissions. Registered Florida seller of travel no. St 38441. State of California Seller of Travel Certificate of Registration #2107538-40.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/vacationexpress

Twitter: www.twitter.com/vacationexpress

Instagram: www.instagram.com/vacationexpress

MEDIA CONTACT

Pamela Caltabiano | Public Relations Manager

pcaltabiano@vacationexpress.com | 800.309.4717 x3098

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d083377d-5b3e-4f9a-b78e-d7964bbc9024

VE Logo by Sunwing Blue.png

