New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Zillow Group, Woodward, Navistar International, Multi-Color, Ferrellgas Partners, and Alliqua BioMedical — Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production

Related content Ferrellgas Collecting Winter Clothing Items for Those i.. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Announces Acquisition of Co-o.. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Reports Fiscal First Quarter ..

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Market Source Research released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG), Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD), Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV), Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ:LABL), Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP), and Alliqua BioMedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALQA), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

ZG DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=ZG WWD DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=WWD NAV DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=NAV LABL DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=LABL FGP DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=FGP ALQA DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=ALQA

(You may have to copy and paste the link into your browser and hit the [ENTER] key)

The new research reports from Market Source Research, available for free download at the links above, examine Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG), Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD), Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV), Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ:LABL), Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP), and Alliqua BioMedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALQA) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed December 24th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

ZILLOW GROUP, INC. (ZG) REPORT OVERVIEW

Zillow Group's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Zillow Group reported revenue of $343.09MM vs $281.84MM (up 21.73%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.00 vs $0.05. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Zillow Group reported revenue of $1,076.79MM vs $846.59MM (up 27.19%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.51 vs -$1.22. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 14th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.09. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.44 and is expected to report on February 14th, 2019.

To read the full Zillow Group, Inc. (ZG) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=ZG

-----------------------------------------

WOODWARD, INC. (WWD) REPORT OVERVIEW

Woodward's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Woodward reported revenue of $719.36MM vs $606.79MM (up 18.55%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.20 vs $1.02 (up 17.65%). For the twelve months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Woodward reported revenue of $2,325.87MM vs $2,098.69MM (up 10.83%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.93 vs $3.27 (down 10.40%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 28th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.53. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $5.23 and is expected to report on November 6th, 2019.

To read the full Woodward, Inc. (WWD) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=WWD

-----------------------------------------

NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION (NAV) REPORT OVERVIEW

Navistar International's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended October 31st, 2018 vs October 31st, 2017, Navistar International reported revenue of $3,317.00MM vs $2,598.00MM (up 27.68%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.90 vs $1.56 (up 21.79%). For the twelve months ended October 31st, 2018 vs October 31st, 2017, Navistar International reported revenue of $10,250.00MM vs $8,570.00MM (up 19.60%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.44 vs $0.32 (up 975.00%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 14th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending January 31st, 2019. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.24. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.12 and is expected to report on December 17th, 2019.

To read the full Navistar International Corporation (NAV) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=NAV

-----------------------------------------

MULTI-COLOR CORPORATION (LABL) REPORT OVERVIEW

Multi-Color's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Multi-Color reported revenue of $434.91MM vs $256.03MM (up 69.87%) and basic earnings per share $1.16 vs $0.89 (up 30.34%). For the twelve months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, Multi-Color reported revenue of $1,300.91MM vs $923.30MM (up 40.90%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.91 vs $3.61 (up 8.31%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 5th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.71. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.51 and is expected to report on June 4th, 2019.

To read the full Multi-Color Corporation (LABL) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=LABL

-----------------------------------------

FERRELLGAS PARTNERS, L.P. (FGP) REPORT OVERVIEW

Ferrellgas Partners' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended October 31st, 2018 vs October 31st, 2017, Ferrellgas Partners reported revenue of $352.31MM vs $454.66MM (down 22.51%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.58 vs -$0.49. For the twelve months ended July 31st, 2018 vs July 31st, 2017, Ferrellgas Partners reported revenue of $2,073.14MM vs $1,930.28MM (up 7.40%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$2.59 vs -$0.55. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 14th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending January 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.49. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.10 and is expected to report on September 26th, 2019.

To read the full Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (FGP) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=FGP

-----------------------------------------

ALLIQUA BIOMEDICAL, INC. (ALQA) REPORT OVERVIEW

Alliqua BioMedical's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Alliqua BioMedical reported revenue of $0.35MM vs $0.50MM (down 30.26%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.15 vs -$0.56. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Alliqua BioMedical reported revenue of $19.57MM vs $16.29MM (up 20.07%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$5.98 vs -$10.10. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 1st, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018.

To read the full Alliqua BioMedical, Inc. (ALQA) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=ALQA

-----------------------------------------

ABOUT MARKET SOURCE RESEARCH

Market Source Research delivers the key research reports that helps serious investors, registered brokers, professional traders, and personal investment advisers find reliable information in today's markets. Market Source Research's team is comprised of financial professionals, many of which hold Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designations and FINRA® BrokerCheck® certifications. Whether identifying emerging trends, or discovering new opportunity, the team at Market Source Research is dedicated to providing accurate, informative, and objective content that's ahead of the curve. With insights on individual companies as well as sectors, readers get the industry's best available combination of big-picture perspective as well as granular detail.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Market Source Research's oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers ("Registered Members") working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Market Source Research's roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Market Source Research have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Market Source Research's Compliance department by Phone, at +1 (704) 343-6361, or by E-mail at compliance@MarketSourceResearch.com.

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Market Source Research, Market Source Research members, and/or Market Source Research affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Market Source Research makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Market Source Research has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Market Source Research is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:

Hugo Moreau, Media Department

Office: +1 (704) 343-6361

E-mail: media@MarketSourceResearch.com

© 2018 Market Source Research. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at partnership@MarketSourceResearch.com.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.